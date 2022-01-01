Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News: 12 dead, 13 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K
Live

Breaking News: 12 dead, 13 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K

  • Breaking news updates January 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 07:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:49 AM

    Vaishno Devi stampede: J&K admin announces ex-gratia of 10 lakh to those dead

    Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives after the stampede at Vaishno Devi. He also said 2 lakh would be given to the injured. Shrine board will bear the cost of the treatment of injured, he added.

  • Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:23 AM

    12 dead, 13 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi: J&K Police 

    As many as 12 people died and 13 others were injured in the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine, reports ANI citing Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh. 

    “The incident occurred around 2.45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede,” he said.

    Click here to read more

  • Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:18 AM

    Vaishno Devi stampede: PM announces 2 lakh ex-gratia to families of those dead,   50,000 to injured

    PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives at the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine. Also, 50,000 would be given to those injured, he said. The amount would be given from the PMNRF.

  • Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:15 AM

    ‘Extremely saddened’ says PM Modi on deaths due to stampede at Vaishno Devi 

    PM Modi said that he took stock of the situation at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, where at least 12 people died due to a stampede earlier today. 

    “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation,” Modi tweeted. 

  • Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:12 AM

    PM Modi wishes ‘abundance of joy and good health’ in New Year greetings

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on New Year 2022. “Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” he tweeted.

  • Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:05 AM

    Update: 12 dead in stampede at J&K's Vaishno Devi shrine

    At least 12 people died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI citing block medical officer Gopal Dutt. “Casualties from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and 1 from J&K. More details awaited. Injured being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue,” he said.

  • Sat, 01 Jan 2022 07:03 AM

    At least 6 people dead in stampede at J&K's Vaishno Devi shrine

    At least six people died after a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, reports ANI citing officials.  

    “Exact number not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured being taken to Naraina hospital, total number of injured not confirmed either,” said Dr Gopal Dutt, block medical officer, Community Health Centre..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.