India News / Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in 'satisfactory' category
Live

Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category

Updated on Jan 11, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 11 Jan 2022 07:07 AM

    Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 93 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category: SAFAR-India

  • Tue, 11 Jan 2022 06:31 AM

    Ballistic missile fired by North Korea: Reports

    North Korea reportedly fires what may be a ballistic missile, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances.

  • Tue, 11 Jan 2022 05:59 AM

    Mexico's President contracts Covid for second time

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, almost a year after contracting the illness for the first time.

