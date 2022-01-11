Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category
-
Tue, 11 Jan 2022 07:07 AM
Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 93 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category: SAFAR-India
-
Tue, 11 Jan 2022 06:31 AM
Ballistic missile fired by North Korea: Reports
North Korea reportedly fires what may be a ballistic missile, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances.
-
Tue, 11 Jan 2022 05:59 AM
Mexico's President contracts Covid for second time
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, almost a year after contracting the illness for the first time.