India News / Breaking: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative
Breaking: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative

Updated on Jan 17, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Jan 17, 2022 06:58 AM IST

    Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away, news agency ANI reported citing a relative. It is being said that he had a massive heart attack. He was 83.

  • Jan 17, 2022 06:41 AM IST

    Two teenagers held in connection with Texas synagogue attack

    Officers of UK's Counter Terrorism Policing have made two arrests in relation to the Texas synagogue attack. Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester on Sunday evening, the police said.

  • Jan 17, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    BJP's final list of candidates for Goa polls to be announced on January 19

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who arrived at the Goa airport early on Monday after meeting BJP leaders in the national capital said that the final list of candidates for the assembly elections will be announced on January 19.

breaking news
india news

No person can be vaccinated without prior consent: Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre told the apex court that it has not issued any SOP that makes it mandatory to carry the vaccination certificate for any purpose.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 05:52 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
india news

india news

‘Fog hole’ brings sun out but cold persists

  • While Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius (°C) on Sunday, three notches below normal, some parts of the city still recorded ‘cold day’ conditions, with the mercury increasing only marginally, to 12.8°C, at outer Delhi’s Narela.
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ByJasjeev Gandhiok
india news

HT This Day Jan 17: CENTRE TO ADMINISTER BOMBAY CITY

In place of the two States, bilingual Bombay and Vidarbha, as proposed by the Commission, there will now be: Maharashtra State, including Vidarbha, Gujerat State, including Saurashtra and Cutch, and one Centrally-administered area comprising Bombay city and some surrounding villages.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 01:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

CBI arrests GAIL marketing director in bribery case

During the searches conducted at eight locations in Delhi-NCR, including Ranganathan’s office at Bhikaji Kama Place in Delhi and his residence in Sector 62, Noida, the agency recovered 1.29 crore in cash, gold jewellery and other valuables (with an approximate value of 1.25 crore)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Three children die soon after measles vaccine in Belagavi; probe ordered

Two doses of MR vaccine are given to the children at the age of 9-12 months and 16 to 24 months respectively.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Belagavi
india news

Madhya Pradesh plans public safety law to give more power to police

According to the draft of the Public Safety Bill, the onus of safety of visitors will lie with the management of such commercial, industrial, religious, medical, and educational establishments
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
india news

State’s Covid positivity rate surges to 20% in two weeks

As per the official data, Bengaluru’s active caseload has come down from around 80% in the last week to around 73% on Saturday
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Andhra to build energy-efficient houses for weaker sections

The housing programme, named as Jagananna Colonies, was launched by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 3 last year as part of his pre-election promise of “Navaratnalu-Pedalandirki Illu
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Video on ‘sex-for-job’ scandal: Belagavi woman alleges harassment; police blame delay in forensic report

A 25-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Belagavi district, about 505 km from Bengaluru, has been subject to mental torture by her husband and the society at large after a video clip, in which another woman who purportedly bears some resemblance to the former, went viral on social media nine months ago
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByRavindra Uppar, Belagavi
india news

Chennai women’s collective to combat poverty, pandemic

In January 2020, two months before the first case of Covid-19 entered Chennai, Mercy Muthu and four other women knocked on thousands of doors in their locality’s slum tenements to draw up a list of pensioners, widows, destitute women and people with disabilities
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Telangana extends holidays for educational institutions amid Covid spike

The educational institutions are supposed to reopen on Monday after a week-long vacation for Sankranti festival. In fact, the vacations should have started on January 11, but the state government advanced them from January 8
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:30 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Rajya Sabha polls another focus point for Cong in 2022

Among the 75 Upper House seats going to biennial polls during 2022, there are 7 seats from Punjab, 11 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand. These polls would be crucial for the party to improve its tally in Parliament.
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 01:47 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji
india news

HT THIS DAY: January 18, 1954 -- India win by innings and 50 runs

The last six tourists’ wickets fell today to the addition of 74 runs to their overnight score of 94 for 4. Ghulam Ahmed took four wickets and Gupte accounted for two batsmen.
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Lata Mangeshkar still under observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under treatment in the ICU of a city hospital here, the doctor treating her said on Sunday.
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 04:55 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Mumbai
Monday, January 17, 2022
