Breaking: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative

Jan 17, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83, announces relative
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away, news agency ANI reported citing a relative. It is being said that he had a massive heart attack. He was 83.
Jan 17, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Two teenagers held in connection with Texas synagogue attack
Officers of UK's Counter Terrorism Policing have made two arrests in relation to the Texas synagogue attack. Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester on Sunday evening, the police said.
Jan 17, 2022 05:38 AM IST
BJP's final list of candidates for Goa polls to be announced on January 19
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who arrived at the Goa airport early on Monday after meeting BJP leaders in the national capital said that the final list of candidates for the assembly elections will be announced on January 19.
While Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius (°C) on Sunday, three notches below normal, some parts of the city still recorded ‘cold day’ conditions, with the mercury increasing only marginally, to 12.8°C, at outer Delhi’s Narela.
In place of the two States, bilingual Bombay and Vidarbha, as proposed by the Commission, there will now be: Maharashtra State, including Vidarbha, Gujerat State, including Saurashtra and Cutch, and one Centrally-administered area comprising Bombay city and some surrounding villages.
During the searches conducted at eight locations in Delhi-NCR, including Ranganathan’s office at Bhikaji Kama Place in Delhi and his residence in Sector 62, Noida, the agency recovered ₹1.29 crore in cash, gold jewellery and other valuables (with an approximate value of ₹1.25 crore)
A 25-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Belagavi district, about 505 km from Bengaluru, has been subject to mental torture by her husband and the society at large after a video clip, in which another woman who purportedly bears some resemblance to the former, went viral on social media nine months ago
In January 2020, two months before the first case of Covid-19 entered Chennai, Mercy Muthu and four other women knocked on thousands of doors in their locality’s slum tenements to draw up a list of pensioners, widows, destitute women and people with disabilities
The educational institutions are supposed to reopen on Monday after a week-long vacation for Sankranti festival. In fact, the vacations should have started on January 11, but the state government advanced them from January 8
Among the 75 Upper House seats going to biennial polls during 2022, there are 7 seats from Punjab, 11 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand. These polls would be crucial for the party to improve its tally in Parliament.