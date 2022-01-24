Breaking news: US advises citizens against travel to Russia
Mon, 24 Jan 2022 06:42 AM
Have not made physical presence of students mandatory in schools in Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray has said that the state government has not made physical presence of students mandatory in schools, adding parents may send their wards with permission.
Thackeray's remarks come as schools in Maharashtra are set to resume from Monday for all classes amid an improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Mon, 24 Jan 2022 06:09 AM
US advises citizens against travel to Russia
The State Department has urged American citizens to not travel to Russia due to increased threats of Russian military action and the coronavirus disease pandemic.