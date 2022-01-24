Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Breaking news: US advises citizens against travel to Russia
Breaking news: US advises citizens against travel to Russia

Updated on Jan 24, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Mon, 24 Jan 2022 06:42 AM

    Have not made physical presence of students mandatory in schools in Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray

    Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray has said that the state government has not made physical presence of students mandatory in schools, adding parents may send their wards with permission. 

    Thackeray's remarks come as schools in Maharashtra are set to resume from Monday for all classes amid an improvement in the Covid-19 situation. 

  • Mon, 24 Jan 2022 06:09 AM

    US advises citizens against travel to Russia

    The State Department has urged American citizens to not travel to Russia due to increased threats of Russian military action and the coronavirus disease pandemic. 

