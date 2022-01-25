Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Health minister to hold meet with 9 states, UTs over Covid situation

Updated on Jan 25, 2022 07:31 AM IST
  • Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:22 AM

    Health minister to hold meeting with 9 states, UTs over Covid situation

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday hold a meeting with the health ministers of 9 states and UTs over the Covid-19 situation. The meeting will be held at 10.30 am

  • Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:19 AM

    12th edition of National Voters' Day to be celebrated today

    The 12th edition of the National Voters' Day will be celebrated today and the theme is 'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. Read more

  • Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:13 AM

    Two killed, dozens injured after 2 earthquakes jolt Haiti

    Two mild earthquakes struck southwest Haiti on Monday, killing two people, hurting dozens, and destroying hundreds of homes in a region still reeling from a huge tremor that killed over 2,000 people last summer.

