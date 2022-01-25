Home/India News/ In Republic Day eve address, President Kovind pays homage to ‘Indian-ness’: Highlights
In Republic Day eve address, President Kovind pays homage to ‘Indian-ness’: Highlights
73rd Republic Day: President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation was broadcast in Hindi and English on Doordarshan. It was later followed by a broadcast in regional languages by the local channels.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday evening addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. The address was broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 25, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Our soldiers carry on the legacy of national pride: Prez
Today, it is our soldiers and security personnel who carry on the legacy of national pride. In the unbearable cold of the Himalayas and in the excruciating heat of the desert, far away from their families, they continue to guard the motherland: President Kovind
Jan 25, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Govt has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector: Prez Kovind
The government has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector and providing a helping hand wherever necessary. It is gratifying to note that India has found a place among the top 50 innovative economies. It is all the more satisfying to note that we have been able to promote merit while also stressing upon all-round inclusion: President Kovind on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.
Jan 25, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Time of social distancing has brought us close to each other: Prez
Time of social distancing has brought us close to each other. We've realised how much we depend on each other. Doctors, nurses & paramedics have risen to challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at the risk of their lives to attend to patients: President Kovind
Jan 25, 2022 07:11 PM IST
President pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his contributions towards India's freedom struggle
Two days ago, on 23rd January, all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us: President Ram Nath Kovind
Jan 25, 2022 07:09 PM IST
Prez remembers India's freedom fighters who showed ‘incomparable courage’
On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it: President Kovind
Jan 25, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Celebrations may be muted this year but spirit as strong as ever: Prez
The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy are appreciated worldwide. It's this spirit of unity and of being one nation that's celebrated every year as Republic Day. This year’s celebrations may be muted due to pandemic but the spirit is as strong as ever: President Kovind
Jan 25, 2022 06:56 PM IST
President Kovind to shortly address nation on eve of 73rd Republic Day
Shortly at 7 PM!
Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind will address the Nation on the eve of #RepublicDay2022 .
Listen to it LIVE on the entire network of All India Radio.
In June last year, single bench judge JR Midha dismissed the lawsuit filed by Juhi Chawla and two others against rolling out 5G networks in India, and imposed a cost of ₹20 lakh on them, noting the move was only to gain publicity.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:00 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
73rd Republic Day: President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation was broadcast in Hindi and English on Doordarshan. It was later followed by a broadcast in regional languages by the local channels.
Tamil Nadu CM Mk Stalin urged the Centre to “register its disapproval in strongest possible terms at appropriate level and to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Govt to recall the advertisement published” in this regard.
The court observed that Shilpa Shetty was the victim of the alleged act of accused number 1, Hollywood star Richard Gere, who publicly kissed her during an event to promote AIDS awareness in Rajasthan in 2007.
RPN Singh announced his resignation from Congress earlier in the day. In a letter addressed to interim party president Sonia Gandhi, Singh wrote, “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind.”
Published on Jan 25, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi