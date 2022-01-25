Home / India News / In Republic Day eve address, President Kovind pays homage to ‘Indian-ness’: Highlights

In Republic Day eve address, President Kovind pays homage to ‘Indian-ness’: Highlights

73rd Republic Day: President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation was broadcast in Hindi and English on Doordarshan. It was later followed by a broadcast in regional languages by the local channels.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind during his Republic Day eve address.&nbsp;
President of India Ram Nath Kovind during his Republic Day eve address. (Photo via DD News)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday evening addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. The address was broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 25, 2022 07:24 PM IST

    Our soldiers carry on the legacy of national pride: Prez

    Today, it is our soldiers and security personnel who carry on the legacy of national pride. In the unbearable cold of the Himalayas and in the excruciating heat of the desert, far away from their families, they continue to guard the motherland: President Kovind

  • Jan 25, 2022 07:20 PM IST

    Govt has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector: Prez Kovind

    The government has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector and providing a helping hand wherever necessary. It is gratifying to note that India has found a place among the top 50 innovative economies. It is all the more satisfying to note that we have been able to promote merit while also stressing upon all-round inclusion: President Kovind on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

  • Jan 25, 2022 07:17 PM IST

    Time of social distancing has brought us close to each other: Prez

    Time of social distancing has brought us close to each other. We've realised how much we depend on each other. Doctors, nurses & paramedics have risen to challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at the risk of their lives to attend to patients: President Kovind

  • Jan 25, 2022 07:11 PM IST

    President pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his contributions towards India's freedom struggle

    Two days ago, on 23rd January, all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us: President Ram Nath Kovind

  • Jan 25, 2022 07:09 PM IST

    Prez remembers India's freedom fighters who showed ‘incomparable courage’

    On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it: President Kovind

  • Jan 25, 2022 07:06 PM IST

    Celebrations may be muted this year but spirit as strong as ever: Prez

    The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy are appreciated worldwide. It's this spirit of unity and of being one nation that's celebrated every year as Republic Day. This year’s celebrations may be muted due to pandemic but the spirit is as strong as ever: President Kovind

  • Jan 25, 2022 06:56 PM IST

    President Kovind to shortly address nation on eve of 73rd Republic Day

Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news

Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
Copy Link
india news
