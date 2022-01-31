Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Breaking live: North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017
Live

Breaking live: North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Mon, 31 Jan 2022 06:45 AM

    Assembly elections 2022: Poll panel to take a call on physical rallies ban today

    As the country battles with the third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet on Monday to assess the pandemic situation and decide whether the ban on conducting the physical rallies will continue in the five states headed for polls, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Read more

  • Mon, 31 Jan 2022 06:39 AM

    North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017

    North Korea has confirmed it had tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), news agency Reuters reported citing the state media. This came as the US and South Korean officials warned Sunday's launch could lead to resumed testing of long-range weapons and nuclear bombs.

