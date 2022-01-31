Breaking live: North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017
Mon, 31 Jan 2022 06:45 AM
Assembly elections 2022: Poll panel to take a call on physical rallies ban today
As the country battles with the third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet on Monday to assess the pandemic situation and decide whether the ban on conducting the physical rallies will continue in the five states headed for polls, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Read more
Mon, 31 Jan 2022 06:39 AM
North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017
North Korea has confirmed it had tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), news agency Reuters reported citing the state media. This came as the US and South Korean officials warned Sunday's launch could lead to resumed testing of long-range weapons and nuclear bombs.