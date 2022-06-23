Breaking: 32 foreign terrorists among 118 killed in in J-K this year, say cops
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 06:37 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate new premises of commerce and industry ministry today
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 05:36 AM
32 foreign terrorists among 118 killed in in J-K this year: Police
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that a total of 118 terrorists have been killed this year including 32 foreign terrorists.
"So far, 118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir in the current year. Last year in 2021 total of 55 terrorists including 2 foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pak sponsored LeT and 26 from JeM outfit," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.