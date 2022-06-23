Mutual cooperation can help global post-Covid recovery: PM Modi at BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said members nations of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping had managed to undertake structural changes over the last few years that increased the influence of the institution.

In his opening remarks at the 14th BRICS summit hosted by China, the PM said cooperation among the member nations in several sectors has benefited our citizens. Among other leaders present at annual were Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leaders of Brazil and South Africa.

“BRICS members have a similar approach regarding the governance of the global economy. Our mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery,” he said, adding, “Confident that our deliberations today will produce suggestions to further strengthen our ties.”

“There're multiple areas wherein through cooperation between BRICS nations, the citizens have benefitted. By increasing connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organisations and think-tanks, we have strengthened our people-to-people connect.”

It is a matter of happiness that membership of the New Development Bank (NDB) has increased, Modi said adding cooperation among the member countries has benefitted their citizens.

