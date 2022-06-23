Putin calls on BRICS nations to cooperate in face of West's 'selfish actions'
- Addressing the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said cooperation among the member nations in several sectors has benefited our citizens.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa to cooperate in the face of "selfish actions" from the West, as Moscow is pummelled by Western sanctions over Ukraine.
"Only on the basis of honest and mutually beneficial cooperation can we look for ways out of this crisis situation, which developed in the global economy because of the ill-conceived, selfish actions of certain states," Putin said in televised remarks at the BRICS leaders virtual summit.
He said these countries "using financial mechanisms, in fact, shift their own mistakes in macroeconomic policy onto the whole world".
"We are convinced that now, more than ever, the leadership of BRICS countries is needed to develop a unifying, positive course towards the formation of a truly multipolar system of inter-government relations," Putin said.
He added that BRICS nations "can count on the support of many Asian, African and Latin American states striving to pursue an independent policy".
Washington and Brussels have hit Moscow with unprecedented sanctions after Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine on February 24.
The barrage of crippling sanctions has pushed Putin to seek new markets and strengthen ties with countries in Africa and Asia.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
-
Warner sends out warning after Australia's shock ODI series loss to Sri Lanka
Australia have fallen to their first ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka since 1992 but senior opening batter David Warner believes that there is a silver lining in the loss. Warner was dismissed for 99 in the fourth ODI, which Sri Lanka went on to win by four runs. They thus took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one match to go.
-
Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker end two-year relationship, says report
Model Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker have called it quits, as per a new report. The two were dating for almost two years.
-
Sensex rises 443 points to end day at 52,266; Nifty closes session at 15,575
From the Sensex pack, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains while Seoul settled lower. European markets were trading in the red in mid-session deals.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics