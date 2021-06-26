Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news updates June 26, 2021: EAM S Jaishankar reaches Greece

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 05:45 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 26 Jun 2021 05:45 AM

    No Covid-19 vaccination at Nagpur centre due to unavailability of jabs

    No Covid-19 vaccination took place at the centres of Nagpur Municipal Corporation yesterday, due to unavailability of vaccines, according to news agency ANI. "We're hearing govt making records in vaccination but on the ground, there is no vaccine. The governments should ensure its availability," said a local.

  • Sat, 26 Jun 2021 05:21 AM

    'Afghans had to determine their own fate...': Biden tells Ghani

    Less than three months before his deadline for the removal of all troops, US President Joe Biden met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and said that Afghans had to determine their own fate even as they face a mounting offensive by Taliban insurgents. "The partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said.

  • Sat, 26 Jun 2021 05:15 AM

    Jaishankar reached Greece, welcomed by counterpart Nikos Dendias

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar reached Greece on Saturday morning and was welcomed by his counterpart Nikos Dendias. "Greece is an important partner in our broader EU engagement. Look forward to our formal talks tomorrow," tweeted EAM Jaishankar.

