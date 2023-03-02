Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taiwan reports second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions into its air defence zone: Reuters
Live

LIVE| Taiwan reports second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions into its air defence zone: Reuters

india news
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 09:34 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 02 Mar 2023 09:25 AM

    US prez candidate Nikki Haley bats against aid to Pakistan

    “Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations. #CutEveryCent,” Haley tweeted Wednesday.

  • Thu, 02 Mar 2023 09:02 AM

    G20 meet in New Delhi today: Consensus on Ukraine war agenda

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine was set to dominate Thursday's meeting of the world's top diplomats in New Delhi…read more.

  • Thu, 02 Mar 2023 08:41 AM

    Vo Van Thuong elected as Vietnam's new president

    Vietnam's National Assembly elected on Thursday Communist Party veteran Vo Van Thuong as the country's new president, reported Reuters.

  • Thu, 02 Mar 2023 08:26 AM

    Taiwan to get over $600 million U.S. arms aid as China keeps up pressure

    The United States has approved the potential sale of $619 million in new weapons to Taiwan, as the island reported a second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions nearby, reported Reuters.

  • Thu, 02 Mar 2023 08:12 AM

    Taiwan reports Chinese air force incursions in its air defence zone again

    Taiwan reported on Thursday a second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions into its air defence identification zone, reported Reuters.

taiwan
