BREAKING: North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19
Breaking news updates May 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 12, 2022 06:48 AM IST
May 12, 2022 06:48 AM IST
PM Modi to address Utkarsh Samaroh today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday.
May 12, 2022 06:09 AM IST
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to 'overcome' Covid-19 outbreak: state media
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to overcome the outbreak, declares a "maximum emergency" quarantine control system.
May 12, 2022 05:39 AM IST
North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19
North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19, says state media, reported AFP.
May 12, 2022 05:36 AM IST
PM Modi to attend global Covid-19 summit hosted by US president Joe Biden today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 on Thursday being hosted by US president Joe Biden.
Asserting that India is a vibrant democracy and the elections held in the country are free and fair, he said at the national level, there needs to be a strong opposition party, which is currently missing.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar(HT file photo)
Published on May 12, 2022 05:48 AM IST
According to one of the functionaries, who asked not to be named, political issues and the revival of the organisation would remain the priority during the 3-day (May 13-15) meeting.
New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI05_09_2022_000180B) (PTI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 03:58 AM IST
India recorded 2,505 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths on Wednesday, according to health ministry data. While the total number of cases stands at 43,112,690, the total deaths reported are 522,864. The total number of recoveries stands at 42,557,939, according to the ministry data.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI file)
Published on May 12, 2022 03:54 AM IST
On Sunday, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant held up the Goa civil code as the model that other states can emulate.
In 1867, Portugal enacted a Portuguese civil code and in 1869 it was extended to Portugal’s overseas provinces (that included Goa). (REUTERS File Photo)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:55 AM IST
Problems started when the state-run firm, OBCC started excavation work in February this year close to the Jagannath temple to lay concrete foundation for the amenities such as toilets, reception centre and cloakrooms.
The ASI has told the Orissa high court that the deep excavation work undertaken by the state government may have damaged the archaeological remains around the 12th century shrine.
Published on May 12, 2022 02:22 AM IST
The Centre’s standing counsel, Monica Arora, said that the Union government was in the process of consultation with various stakeholders, adding that it was for the petitioners to take a call on moving the Supreme Court.
All India Progressive Women’s Association member Kavita Krishnan said the high court “simply passed the buck” to the Supreme Court.
Updated on May 12, 2022 01:18 AM IST
Kerala governor Khan’s criticism is one of many against the scholar after purported visuals of the incident aired on news channels went viral and sparked protests on social media.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who on Wednesday said it was another example of Muslim women being pushed into seclusion “in total defiance of Qur’anic commands”. (Agencies)
Published on May 12, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Thiruvananthapuram
The AAP leader, whose party recently formed the government in Punjab after a resounding victory in assembly elections, asked the people of Gujarat to give his outfit a chance
Delhi Chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Rajkot on Wednesday (PTI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 04:12 AM IST
Five people have been arrested and hunt is on for four others in connection with the murder of Shaba Shareef, who was allegedly abducted and tortured for refusing to share his healing techniques with the accused, Mallapuram SP S Sujith Das said
Separate investigations into cases bid by three men have led Kerala Police to crack the murder of traditional medicine healer Shaba Shareef from Mysuru, who had gone missing from the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram two years ago. (Representational image)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:59 AM IST
According to police, the alleged rape and murder incident occurred on Monday evening in Yadadri Bhongir district
(Representational image)
Updated on May 12, 2022 02:35 AM IST
In the wake of possible heavy rainfall, the Andhra Pradesh government sounded a high alert in all the coastal districts, while the Odisha government did the same in five southern districts
The weather system is likely to further lose steam and turn into a depression by Thursday morning, it said (ANI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 04:05 AM IST
Jagrup Singh, a resident of Mehndipur village in the Khadoor Sahib region of the district, was detained after the investigating team got a strong lead about the role of some suspects in providing logistical help and arranging stay for the attackers
A part of a rocket-propelled grenade was found that was used to fire at the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police, in Mohali. (ANI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 02:24 AM IST
The two countries acknowledge the significance of establishing resilient supply chains in critical sectors, he said. The two partners can enhance cooperation in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and critical and rare earth minerals.
Union minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal (PTI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 04:08 AM IST
The case also names six officials of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act division of the ministry of home affairs, one National Informatics Centre official, two hawala operators, and several middlemen
In all, CBI has named 36 individuals and entities along with “unknown persons” for being part of what it said was a well-oiled network to provide FCRA clearances illegally (ANI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan , New Delhi:
On May 7, the mosque committee filed the petition for removal of the advocate commissioner alleging him of being “biased” towards Hindu petitioners
Security personnel outside the court during hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque survey case, in Varanasi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 02:32 AM IST