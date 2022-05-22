Breaking: Israel reports first monkeypox case; patient came back from Europe
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 22 May 2022 07:09 AM
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress appoints secretaries in every district of state
-
Sun, 22 May 2022 06:37 AM
Assam floods: Nearly 6.8 lakh people reeling under deluge
Nearly 6.8 lakh people in 31 districts of Assam are reeling under the deluge as the flood situation in the state continues to remain critical.
-
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:42 AM
Israel reports first monkeypox case
Israel on Saturday reported its first case of the monkeypox as the viral disease has been spreading rapidly across Europe and North America. According to the Israeli health ministry, the patient is a man in his 30s who came back from western Europe and visited Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv with suspicious lesions of the virus and identified by the ministry. The man has been hospitalised in quarantine to complete medical examination and supervision.