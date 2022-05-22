Bilateral with Biden, Quad summit: PM Modi elaborates Japan visit agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to depart for Japan on Sunday evening to participate in the second-in person Quad leader's summit, said he will hold a bilateral meeting with United States president Joe Biden this week. “I will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joseph Biden, where we will discuss further consolidation of our multifaceted bilateral relations with the USA. We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues,” read PM Modi’s departure statement as he elaborated on the Tokyo visit agenda.

The prime minister also said he was looking forward to meeting with Australia's newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This will be the first Quad leader's summit for the Australian leader as the PM.

“I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him (Anthony Albanese) during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed,” the statement read.

Just 2 months ago, in March, I had the honour of hosting PM @kishida230 in India. I am confident this visit will enhance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. I will also be interacting with Japanese business leaders and the Indian community there. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2022

On Saturday, PM Modi had congratulated Anthony Albanese for the Australian Labor Party's victory in the country's federal election. “I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi said in his congratulatory tweet on Saturday.

Modi will be in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday. He was invited at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Modi also said in his statement. He will also engage with the Japanese business community and the Indian diaspora.

The Quad leaders' summit will be held on Tuesday and will discuss the challenges and opportunities across the Indo-Pacific and focus on ways to deliver on the vision of a free, open and inclusive region, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra had said on Saturday.

