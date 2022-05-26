Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today

Updated on May 26, 2022 05:39 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 05:38 AM

    UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today

    The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will on Thursday vote on a resolution aimed at toughening sanctions on North Korea after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The voting is being done at the request of the United States. 

