Breaking: UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today
Updated on May 26, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:38 AM
UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will on Thursday vote on a resolution aimed at toughening sanctions on North Korea after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The voting is being done at the request of the United States.
