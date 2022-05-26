War in Ukraine may trigger global recession, says World Bank chief: Report
Russia's war on Ukraine could trigger a global recession because of the impact on food, energy and fertiliser prices, with developing nations among the worst affected World Bank president David Malpass said Wednesday. He said that while Ukraine and Russia would likely see significant contractions, Europe, and the United States were seeing slower growth. On China he said the relatively sharp slowdown was due to Covid, inflation and a pre-existing real estate crisis.
"As we look at global GDP... it's hard right now to see how we avoid a recession. The idea of energy prices doubling is enough to trigger a recession by itself," he was quoted by Reuters. He did not give details on when it might begin.
The World Bank chief's warnings are one of several about increased global risks, driven most recently by the war in Ukraine but also fuelled by a Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions that are now in its third year.
A day before Malpass' warning the Institute of International Finance slashed 2022 growth outlook for global output from 4.6 per cent to 2.3 per cent.
It pegged US, Japan and Euro region growth at 1.9 per cent and China from 5.1 per cent to 3.5 per cent. "Global recession risk is elevated..." the IIF said.
The risk of a worldwide recession has also been flagged at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, with concern over inflation at its highest level in a generation in major economies including the United States, Britain and Europe.
Last month the World Bank reduced 2022 global growth forecasts from 4.1 per cent to 3.2 per cent - due to the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine.
The World Bank also said it would make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis after grain exports from Russia, Ukraine were cut off.
READ: World Bank to offer $30 billion as Ukraine war threatens food security
For India the World Bank in April lowered growth estimates from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent, business publication Live Mint reported. This was on the basis of worsening supply bottlenecks and rising inflation risks due to the war.
In India retail prices grew at 7.8 per cent - the highest in eight years - squeezing household budgets and likely paving the way for more monetary action by the Reserve Bank of India, which raised rates last week to combat spiking inflation.
READ: Retail inflation rises to 7.8 per cent, highest in eight years
China, meanwhile, has also sounded an alarm bell.
According to AFP, citing a readout by the official Xinhua news agency, premier Li Keqiang told a State Council meeting on Wednesday that challenges now are 'greater than when the pandemic hit hard in 2020'.
China is a key driver of global growth but has been badly affected by a 'zero Covid' policy that has left manufacturing hubs of Shenzhen and Shanghai, the latter of which faces a strict lockdown, and agricultural centres, in bad shape.
Fears over strict lockdowns in capital Beijing next have not helped.
With input from AFP, Reuters
-
Hwasong-17 ICBM, hypersonic missiles in North Korea's arsenal: Details here
In its firing, North Korea on Wednesday launched three missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasong-17, prompting the United States to call for a vote on Thursday on a UN resolution that would impose tougher sanctions against it. The launch of multiple types of missiles came amid the country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, which UN agencies said might bring a devastating crisis for its 25 million people.
-
Ukraine exhibits ‘burnt out Russian tanks after invaders left it’ amid war
With the war having entered the fourth month, Ukraine has exhibited Russian tanks and military equipment - burned and destroyed - amid the ongoing fighting between troops of both countries. The tanks are on the display in Mykhailivska Square in the capital city of Kyiv. The pictures of the wreckage were tweeted by the Ministry of foreign affairs, Ukraine on Thursday. Millions of people in war-torn Ukraine have been affected since the war began.
-
Four bombs kill at least 16 in Afghanistan
The death toll from four bombs that ripped through minibuses and a mosque in Afghanistan has risen to at least 16, officials said Thursday, with some of the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group. On Wednesday, at least 10 people were killed when three bombs placed on separate minibuses exploded in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a health official and police said. Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late Wednesday.
-
2 Indian satellites to be part of Brics ‘virtual constellation’: Report
India and China are a step closer to working together in space after a joint commission on space cooperation for the Brics bloc was established at a meeting of the top space agencies of Brazil, Russia, India and China, on Wednesday, according to a report by official Chinese media. Two orbiting Indian satellites Resourcesat-2 and 2A will be part of the “virtual constellation of remote sensing satellites”, a data sharing mechanism among the BRICS countries.
-
Trudeau cancels in-person appearance at BC fundraiser over security concerns
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on Tuesday forced to cancel an in-person event with Indo-Canadian supporters of the Liberal Party in the province of British Columbia over security concerns after protesters gathered outside the event venue. Nearly a hundred protesters gathered outside the Aria Banquet Hall in Surrey, a town in the metro Vancouver area, with a large population of Indo-Canadians, where the ruling Party had scheduled a fundraiser.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics