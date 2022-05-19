World Bank to offer $30 billion as Ukraine war threatens food security
The World Bank said on Wednesday it will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries.
The total will include $12 billion in new projects and over $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the bank said.
"Food price increases are having devastating effects on the poorest and most vulnerable," said World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement. "To inform and stabilize markets, it is critical that countries make clear statements now of future output increases in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
The bank said the new projects are expected to support agriculture, social protection to cushion the effects of higher food prices on the poor, and water and irrigation projects. The majority of resources going to Africa and the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and South Asia.
These areas are among the hardest hit by the impact of the war in Ukraine on grain supplies. Countries such as Egypt are highly dependent on Ukrainian and Russian wheat and are scrambling for supplies as Russia has blockaded Ukraine's agricultural exports from Black Sea ports and has imposed domestic export restrictions.
The World Bank's plans were the largest component of a US Treasury Department report summarizing food security action plans from international financial institutions released on Wednesday.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to make 500 million euros ($523.50 million) available for food security and trade finance for agricultural and food products, out of a 2 billion euro package for Ukraine and neighboring countries affected by the war, the Treasury report said. Ukraine would get 200 million euros and neighboring countries would get 300 million euros.
The International Monetary Fund will provide financing support through its normal channels, which are limited by countries' shareholdings and whether their debt is deemed sustainable.
-
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Kyiv not keen to end hostilities’
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Kyiv authorities of not wanting to continue talks to end hostilities that started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine. “Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We always say that we are ready for negotiations ... but we were given no other choice,”foreign minister Sergei Lavrovv said.
-
Explainer: Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
A handful of cases of monkeypox have now been reported or are suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. The outbreaks are raising alarm because the disease mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Portugal has logged five confirmed cases, and Spain is testing 23 potential cases. Neither country has reported cases before. As such, experts have warned of wider transmission if cases have gone unreported.
-
Spain's ex-king to make brief return to Spain from exile
Spain's former king Juan Carlos will return to Spain this week after nearly two years in exile in the United Arab Emirates, the royal household said on Wednesday. Juan Carlos, who abdicated against a backdrop of scandals over his finances and love life, had communicated "his decision to go to Spain from May 19 to Monday, May 23", the Royal House said.
-
Russia's defence spending jumps 40% as war drags in Ukraine
Russia's defence spending was up nearly 40% in the first four months of the year, according to preliminary data released by the finance ministry on Wednesday, almost three months into Moscow's large-scale military campaign in Ukraine. Russia spent 1.7 trillion roubles ($26.4 billion) on defence between January and April, almost half the 3.5 trillion roubles, or 2.6% of GDP, budgeted for all of 2022.
-
George Floyd death case: Ex-police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter
One of three former Minneapolis police officers facing trial for the death of George Floyd pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manslaughter charges. Thomas Lane was convicted in February of federal charges of violating the civil rights of the African-American man whose May 2020 murder sparked nationwide protests, Floyd. Lane, who is white, had been scheduled to go on trial next month on Minnesota state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics