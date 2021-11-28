Home / India News / Breaking news: World's tallest railway bridge pier set to come up in Manipur
Breaking news: World's tallest railway bridge pier set to come up in Manipur

  Breaking News Updates November 28, 2021:
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Nov 28, 2021 05:47 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh CM announces new pay scale for state govt employees

    “New pay scales for the state govt employees will be effective from January 1, 2016. The pay of January 2022 will be payable in February 2022 as per revised pay scales,” announced Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

    “All the pensioners and family pensioners will be given revised pension and other pensionary benefits with effect from January 1, 2016,” he added.

  • Nov 28, 2021 05:31 AM IST

    At 141 metres, world's tallest railway bridge pier coming up in Manipur

    The Indian Railways is constructing the world's tallest bridge pier in Manipur which is a part of 111km long Jiribam-Imphal railway project.

    The ambitious project will connect the capital of Manipur with the broad gauge network of the country. The bridge, which is being built at a pier height of 141 metres, will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala - Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Ahead of Parliament's winter session, PM Modi to chair all-party meet today

The Opposition is adamant to discuss The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in the House to corner the government over the farm issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo / ANI)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

  Breaking News Updates November 28, 2021:
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

HC upholds right to dissent while rejecting book ban plea

Justice Varma said that the “fundamental and precious right guaranteed by our Constitution can neither be restricted nor denied merely on the perceived apprehension of the view being unpalatable or disagreeable to some”.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid during the release of his book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times", in New Delhi.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid during the release of his book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times", in New Delhi.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 04:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Can India shape the regional, global geopolitical landscape?

  • Since its independence in 1947, India has always tried to position itself as a shaper rather than as a taker.
Indian Army tanks displayed ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
Indian Army tanks displayed ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 04:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShyam Saran
india news

25% of India’s population still poor, says Niti Aayog

Bihar has the highest proportion of people who are poor (51.91%), followed by Jharkhand (42.16%), Uttar Pradesh (37.79%) and Madhya Pradesh (36.65%), the National Multidimensional Poverty Index shows
The national MPI 2021 has been developed by NITI Aayog in consultation with 12 ministries and in partnership with state governments and index publishing agencies – Oxford University’s Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, and United Nations Development Programme.
The national MPI 2021 has been developed by NITI Aayog in consultation with 12 ministries and in partnership with state governments and index publishing agencies – Oxford University’s Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, and United Nations Development Programme.
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 01:03 AM IST
india news

Woman raped, killed in Kurla, 2 arrested: Mumbai police

The decomposed body was found on the top of the 13-storey building on Thursday evening by some boys who had arrived there to shoot a video
The two accused are being questioned. Both were known to the woman, police said. (Representational image)
The two accused are being questioned. Both were known to the woman, police said. (Representational image)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court summons P Chidambaram, son Karti

Special Judge MK Nagpal noted that there was sufficient evidence to summon Chidambaram and the other accused in the corruption and money-laundering cases
A Delhi court on Saturday summoned former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti after taking cognizance of the separate charge sheets filed by ED and CBI in the Aircel Maxis case. (Archive)
A Delhi court on Saturday summoned former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti after taking cognizance of the separate charge sheets filed by ED and CBI in the Aircel Maxis case. (Archive)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 02:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Ahead of elections, Kejriwal reaches out to Punjab’s protesting teachers

At least 13,000 teachers have been protesting across the state demanding regularisation of their jobs
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses at a public meeting, in Mohali on Saturday. (ANI)
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses at a public meeting, in Mohali on Saturday. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 02:22 AM IST
ByShailee Dogra, Mohali:
india news

Four health dept officials to monitor screening at international airports in TN

State Minister Ma Subramanian said overseas passengers on arrival undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport, he said, adding that from October 21 till date 55,090 people were tested, of whom three were COVID-19 positive.
Four officials would be stationed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli aiports to personally monitor the situation. (ANI)
Four officials would be stationed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli aiports to personally monitor the situation. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 12:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Judges should use utmost discretion in courtroom utterances: President

“Indiscreet remarks, even if made with good intention, give space for dubious interpretations to run down the judiciary,” said President
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and President Ram Nath Kovind at the 72nd Constitution Day celebrations in Delhi. (HT Photo)
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and President Ram Nath Kovind at the 72nd Constitution Day celebrations in Delhi. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 02:24 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Three die in Tamil Nadu; IMD warns of heavy rainfall on Sunday

On Saturday, Chennai recorded 2.5 cm rainfall till 5.30pm, with several localities continue to witness waterlogging and authorities cutting power supply at a few places as a precaution. Three subways and a few roads were closed due to inundation, a civic official said.
Young men sit in a tub as another man pushes them on a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Chennai, Saturday. (PTI)
Young men sit in a tub as another man pushes them on a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Chennai, Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 02:20 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Stalin asks guv to send anti-NEET bill to President

TN CM Stalin called on Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and requested him to immediately send the Bill to President Kovind Kovind so as to get expeditious Presidential assent for it
TN CM Stalin was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and top government officials, at the Raj Bhawan. (PTI)
TN CM Stalin was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and top government officials, at the Raj Bhawan. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 01:45 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Parliament march cancelled as Tomar calls for end of stir

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, said it was suspending, till December 4, its plans to hold a demonstration in the national capital to coincide with the winter session of Parliament.
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.(PTI)
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.(PTI)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 12:15 AM IST
ByZia Haq
india news

Asha worker Matilda Kullu who battled casteism, ridicule to save lives and made it to Forbes India list

As one of the 47,000-odd ASHA workers in Odisha, Matilda Kullu’s hands have always been full with her daily workload comprising doorstep visits for immunization of newborns as well as adolescent girls, antenatal check-up, post-natal check-up, counselling of women on birth preparedness, breastfeeding and complementary feeding, and prevention of common infections, including reproductive tract and sexually transmitted infections
Matilda Kullu was appointed as an ASHA worker for Odisha’s Gargadbahal village 15 years ago.
Matilda Kullu was appointed as an ASHA worker for Odisha’s Gargadbahal village 15 years ago.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:03 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Tripura man kills his family, cop with a shovel

According to officials, the incident happened late on Friday night, when the accused, Pradip Debroy, attacked his daughters, Aditi (one) and Mandira (seven), with a shovel in a “fit of aggression”.
On receipt of the information about the incident, when a police team led by Inspector Satyajit Mallick reached the spot, Debroy attacked him.(AFP)
On receipt of the information about the incident, when a police team led by Inspector Satyajit Mallick reached the spot, Debroy attacked him.(AFP)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 01:40 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
