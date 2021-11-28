Breaking news: World's tallest railway bridge pier set to come up in Manipur

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 28, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh CM announces new pay scale for state govt employees
“New pay scales for the state govt employees will be effective from January 1, 2016. The pay of January 2022 will be payable in February 2022 as per revised pay scales,” announced Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
“All the pensioners and family pensioners will be given revised pension and other pensionary benefits with effect from January 1, 2016,” he added.
Nov 28, 2021 05:31 AM IST
At 141 metres, world's tallest railway bridge pier coming up in Manipur
The Indian Railways is constructing the world's tallest bridge pier in Manipur which is a part of 111km long Jiribam-Imphal railway project.
The ambitious project will connect the capital of Manipur with the broad gauge network of the country. The bridge, which is being built at a pier height of 141 metres, will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala - Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.
Justice Varma said that the “fundamental and precious right guaranteed by our Constitution can neither be restricted nor denied merely on the perceived apprehension of the view being unpalatable or disagreeable to some”.
State Minister Ma Subramanian said overseas passengers on arrival undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport, he said, adding that from October 21 till date 55,090 people were tested, of whom three were COVID-19 positive.
On Saturday, Chennai recorded 2.5 cm rainfall till 5.30pm, with several localities continue to witness waterlogging and authorities cutting power supply at a few places as a precaution. Three subways and a few roads were closed due to inundation, a civic official said.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, said it was suspending, till December 4, its plans to hold a demonstration in the national capital to coincide with the winter session of Parliament.
As one of the 47,000-odd ASHA workers in Odisha, Matilda Kullu’s hands have always been full with her daily workload comprising doorstep visits for immunization of newborns as well as adolescent girls, antenatal check-up, post-natal check-up, counselling of women on birth preparedness, breastfeeding and complementary feeding, and prevention of common infections, including reproductive tract and sexually transmitted infections