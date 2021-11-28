Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat Highlights: ‘Covid not gone yet’ warns PM Modi
Mann Ki Baat Highlights: ‘Covid not gone yet’ warns PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File Photo)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

In his address, Modi saluted the country's soldiers ahead of the Navy Day and National Flag Day to be celebrated next month. He also saluted the security forces ahead of the golden jubilee of the 1971 war. 

Mentioning the Ayushmann Bharat health mission, he said the scheme was for the “poor, middle class and ordinary” families. He also interacted with a beneficiary of the scheme and called upon more people to reap its benefits and spread awareness about it among others. 

India was in a way, a “leader” in the field of start-ups, Modi said and highlighted the number of Unicorn companies in the country. He said that the country's youth were providing solutions to global problems through their innovations. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:36 AM IST

    ‘Corona is not gone yet' cautions Modi

    In his closing note, Modi cautioned that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and it was the responsibility of everyone to take precautions against the disease.

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:33 AM IST

    PM Modi mentions BR Ambedkar's death anniversary on Dec 6

    “In the month of December another big day comes for us from which we can take inspiration. It is the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6. Baba Saheb had devoted his entire life to discharge his duties for the country and society. We countrymen should never forget that the basic spirit of our constitution expects from all of us to discharge our duties,” Modi said. 

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST

    Indian startsups providing solutions to global problems through their startups, says Modi

    Modi said that there are over 70 startups in India that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion. “Many Indians are providing solutions to global problems through their startups,” he said.

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:29 AM IST

    ‘India leading the world in field of startups’: Modi

    “This is the era of startup and it is also true that today in the field of startups in a way India is leading the world. Year after year starts ups are getting record investments. This sector is growing at a very fast pace. Even in small cities of the country the reach of start ups has increased. Now-a-days the word Unicorn is very much discussed,” said PM Modi.

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:23 AM IST

    ‘Shows the zeal of people’, says Modi about revival of Noon river in Jalaun, UP, by locals

    Modi said that Jyotsna from UP wrote to him sharing the efforts of locals to revive the Noon river in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh and said it “shows the zeal of the people that where there is a will, there is a way.”

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:17 AM IST

    Modi says ‘interesting history’ between Australia and Bundelkhand's Jhansi, mentions Rani Laxmi Bai's lawyer John Lang

    “When Jhansi's queen Laxmi Bai was fighting a legal battle against East India Company, her lawyer was John Lang, who was an Australian. He stayed in India and fought a case on behalf of Rani Laxmi Bai,” said Modi.

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:11 AM IST

    ‘Bliss of Vrindavan is infinite, attracts people from around world’: Modi

    “Vrindavan attracts people from all around the world. No one can fathom the bliss of Vrindavan, its infinite,” PM Modi said.

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:09 AM IST

    PM praises ‘Azaadi Ki Kahaani Bacchon Ki Zubani’ programme in Delhi

    “Delhi recently celebrated ‘Azaadi Ki Kahaani Bacchon Ki Zubani’ with children through beautiful poems in which children from Nepal, Mauritius, Tanzania, New Zealand and Fiji also participated, putting forth their creativity and India’s history in the most dynamic way,” Modi said. 

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:07 AM IST

    Modi remembers soldiers, their families ahead of Navy Day, National Flag Day

    “In the next 2 days we will be stepping into the last month of the year 2021 in which we will be celebrating Navy Day and National Flag Day. I would like to salute the brave sons and mothers who have been involved in the defence sector,” said PM Modi.

  • Nov 28, 2021 11:04 AM IST

    WATCH | PM Modi addresses 83rd Mann Ki Baat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 83rd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. 

    Click here to watch live

  • Nov 28, 2021 10:55 AM IST

    PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat programme at 11am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 83rd edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11am.

Topics
mann ki baat narendra modi
india news














New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
