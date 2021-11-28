Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on 83rd edition of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Sunday, November 28, through his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. This is the 83rd edition of the monthly broadcast, which is held on the last Sunday of every month. The programme today comes in the backdrop of rising global concerns regarding omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa, that has alarmed world governments due to its rapidly mutating and highly infectious nature.

The 83rd episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

In the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister credited India's healthcare workers for making the nationwide inoculation campaign against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) a success and also for crossing the significant milestone of administering one billion vaccine doses.

Watch the 83rd edition of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE here: