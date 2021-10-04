Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline
Live

Breaking news: North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline

By hindustantimes.com
Updated on Oct 04, 2021 06:31 AM IST

  • Mon, 04 Oct 2021 06:31 AM

    Priyanka Gandhi arrested while on way to Lakhimpur: Congress

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrested by UP Police from Hargaon while on way to meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, claims Youth Congress president BV Srinivas.

  • Mon, 04 Oct 2021 06:05 AM

    North and South Korea restore border hotline

    North Korea and South Korea restore cross-border hotline, reports AFP quoting officials in Seoul.

Topics
breaking news
