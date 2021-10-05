Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram restore services
Breaking news: Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram restore services

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 05:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

  • Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:26 AM

    Donald Trump faces deadline for questioning in defamation suit: US

    Former President Donald Trump now has a December 23 deadline to undergo questioning in a former “Apprentice” contestant's defamation lawsuit over what he said in denying her sexual assault allegations, a court has said.

  • Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:04 AM

    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp coming back online after hours of disruption

    Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are coming back online after several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide.

