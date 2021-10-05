Breaking news: Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram restore services
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:26 AM
Donald Trump faces deadline for questioning in defamation suit: US
Former President Donald Trump now has a December 23 deadline to undergo questioning in a former “Apprentice” contestant's defamation lawsuit over what he said in denying her sexual assault allegations, a court has said.
-
Tue, 05 Oct 2021 05:04 AM
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp coming back online after hours of disruption
Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are coming back online after several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide.