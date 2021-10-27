Live
Breaking news: Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political party today
Breaking News Updates October 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Oct 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political party today
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is on Wednesday likely to launch a new political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, according to people familiar with the developments.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Pioneers blazed a trail for future generations
- For the women who were elected to the first Lok Sabha — many fought the British and participated in the national struggle for Independence — their own small numbers did not detract from the work of nation-building that lay ahead of them.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 04:55 AM IST
By Dhamini Ratnam
22 in 1951 to 78 in 2019: How has India fared in electing women?
- 11 of 26 states sent women to the first Lok Sabha. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest share of seats , elected the most: six
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 04:49 AM IST
By Abhishek Jha
IISER professor Rajesh Gokhale is new DBT secretary
- Dr Renu Swarup, who was originally secretary, department of biotechnology, has also been holding the additional charge of secretary, department of science and technology, since September.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:33 AM IST