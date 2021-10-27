Home / India News / Breaking news: Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political party today
Breaking news: Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political party today

Breaking News Updates October 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST

    Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political party today

    Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is on Wednesday likely to launch a new political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, according to people familiar with the developments.

Breaking news updates October 27, 2021

Breaking News Updates October 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
