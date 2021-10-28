Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today
Thu, 28 Oct 2021 06:27 AM
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to begin 3-day Goa visit from today
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will begin her three-day visit to Goa from Thursday, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Read more
Thu, 28 Oct 2021 06:02 AM
PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday via video conferencing.
According to an official statement, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.