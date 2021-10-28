Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today
Live

Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

Breaking News Updates October 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 06:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 28 Oct 2021 06:27 AM

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to begin 3-day Goa visit from today

    West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will begin her three-day visit to Goa from Thursday, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Read more

  • Thu, 28 Oct 2021 06:02 AM

    PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday via video conferencing.

    According to an official statement, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.