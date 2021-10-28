Daughter reports murder to police, gets father arrested in Madhya Pradesh

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after his 13-year-old daughter informed police that her father allegedly killed a friend after an argument and buried his body in a forest in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindawara district.

Santosh Dehariya, a local police officer, said the girl is the only eyewitness to the alleged murder. He added she went to a police outpost on Tuesday to report the murder. “The girl lost her mother four years ago and she lived with her father and a younger brother, who was sleeping when the incident happened.”

Dehariya said the girl was in shock but reported the matter to police courageously. “Police...detained her father (Kanhaiya) Barasiya... Initially, he denied the charges and was misguiding the police by saying the girl was upset as he had scolded her...”

Dehariya said Barasiya eventually confessed to murdering Ajesh Verma after having liquor together. “...Barasiya invited him (Verma) to his house for food. ...the girl was sleeping... but Barasiya asked her to cook for Verma. Barasiya and Verma soon started fighting over the payment of liquor. Barasiya asked Verma for money. He attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and killed him. Barasiya took the body to a nearby forest and buried it.”

Barasiya returned home and saw his daughter crying. “Barasiya threatened to kill the girl and her brother if she informed anyone about the murder. The girl was scared but told a neighbour about the incident. He did not believe her and asked to go to the police.”

Police recovered the body and a local court sent Barasiya to jail on Wednesday.

Sanju Barsiya, an uncle of the girl, said Kanhaiya Barasiya is an exorcist and a drunkard. “After the death of his first wife, he married another woman but she also left him because of his behaviour.” He added Kanhaiya Barasiya would make his daughter do all household chores and beat her up too. “After the death of my sister, I brought both children with me...but Kanhaiya fought with me and took them back.”

Police were arranging for the girl’s counselling.