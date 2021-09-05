Breaking news: US president Biden, First Lady to visit all 3 sites of 9/11 attacks on September 11
-
Sun, 05 Sep 2021 05:44 AM
US president, First Lady to travel to all 3 sites of 9/11 attacks: White House
On Saturday, September 11, president Joe Biden and the First Lady will honor and pay respects to the lives lost 20 years ago with travel to all three sites of the 9/11 attacks - New York City, Shanksville, and the Pentagon: White House
-
Sun, 05 Sep 2021 05:12 AM
Farmers to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar today
Farmers protesting against the three central farm laws will hold a mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar today. According to organisers, lakhs of farmers will attend the event.