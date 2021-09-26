Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Taiwan
Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Taiwan

Breaking News Updates September 26, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:23 AM IST

  • Sun, 26 Sep 2021 05:22 AM

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Taiwan

    A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Taiwan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

  • Sun, 26 Sep 2021 05:06 AM

    NYC temporarily blocked from imposing school vaccine mandate

    New York City’s school system, the largest in the U.S., has been temporarily blocked from imposing a mandate forcing teachers and other staff from getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a ruling from a federal judge.

Topics
breaking news india news
