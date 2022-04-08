Live
Breaking: India reports 1,109 new Covid cases, 43 deaths
Breaking news updates April 8, 2022
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:42 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 08, 2022 08:42 AM IST
India reported 1,109 new Covid cases and 43 related deaths on Thursday.
Odisha journalist chained to hospital bed after arrest
Loknath Dalei, 50, the journalist, accused the local inspector of harbouring a grudge against him over his reporting
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:37 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra: Registration to start from April 11 as 3 lakh pilgrims expected
- The annual Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic and was prematurely suspended in 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:12 AM IST
Trinamool's Babul Supriyo on 'communal stamp' ahead of Bengal bypolls
Bengal bypolls: Babul Supriyo, a Mamata Banerjee critic during his BJP stint, last year made a surprise switch to her party months after the state elections. He then faced critcism.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:00 AM IST
‘Kuch toh log kahenge’: Shashi Tharoor explains ‘viral video’ with Supriya Sule
As social media users made fun of the tete-a-tete between Supriya Sule and Shashi Tharoor while Farooq Abdullah was speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP has revealed what they were discussing.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Karnataka chief minister orders probe into Al Qaeda chief video on hijab row
Hijab row: In nearly nine-minute video, which surfaced earlier this week, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the chief of one of the biggest terror outfits, praised a girl protester.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ED questions Omar Abdullah, NC says ‘vicious vilification’
Speaking to reporters outside the ED headquarters in Delhi, Abdullah said he was called for questioning in the 12-year-old case and “will further help them if they need me”.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Gujarat puts on hold stray cattle bill passed days after assembly cleared it
Gujarat minister Jitu Vaghani said chief minister Bhupendra Patel decided to put the law’s implementation on hold so that there is no inconvenience to any group
Published on Apr 08, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Karnataka strengthens Covid-19 surveillance amid new XE variant concerns
The Karnataka government has directed health department officials in the state to intensify the surveillance following the reports of a potential new variant of concern -- the XE variant.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Congress likens BJP and al Qaeda for polarising population
Ajay Maken, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, said that the party condemns anyone who is vitiating the atmosphere.
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Terrorists attack one more migrant worker in Kashmir: Police
Jammu & Kashmir has been witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks against local residents and migrant workers. On Sunday, two migrant labourers were injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 02:14 AM IST
BJP may replace Himachal CM due to popularity of AAP: Manish Sisodia
Delhi’s deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the BJP was considering replacing Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Telangana Cong protest against power tariff hike
Thousands of the Congress workers led by Pradesh Congress Committee president and parliamentarian A Revanth Reddy took out a rally from Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar to the Vidyut Soudha to stage a sit-in dharna in protest against the power tariff hike.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Outlet of sinkhole traced 16 km away in Kashmir
Srinagar: Tracer studies by a team of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has revealed that a sinkhole, which developed in Anantnag’s Brengi stream at Kokernag on February 11, has its discharge 16 kilometres downstream at Achabal
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Congress leader KV Thomas to attend CPI (M) seminar ignoring party’s directive
The CPI(M) had invited many Congress leaders to the seminar and two among them, Shashi Tharoor and K V Thomas, had expressed their desire to attend it.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:29 AM IST
‘Did I ever carry a BJP flag?’: T’gana governor refutes TRS allegations
Tamilisai was reacting to the allegation of Telangana power minister G Jagadish Reddy who had said that she was acting like a BJP worker and had allowed the BJP leaders to use Raj Bhavan to target the TRS government.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:29 AM IST