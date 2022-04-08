Home / India News / Breaking: India reports 1,109 new Covid cases, 43 deaths
Breaking: India reports 1,109 new Covid cases, 43 deaths

  • Breaking news updates April 8, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 08, 2022 08:42 AM IST

    India reports 1,109 new Covid cases, 43 deaths

    India reported 1,109 new Covid cases and 43 related deaths on Thursday.

india news

Odisha journalist chained to hospital bed after arrest

Loknath Dalei, 50, the journalist, accused the local inspector of harbouring a grudge against him over his reporting
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:37 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Amarnath Yatra: Registration to start from April 11 as 3 lakh pilgrims expected

  • The annual Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic and was prematurely suspended in 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir.
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is expecting more than three lakh pilgrims to the shrine this year.(PTI Photo)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Trinamool's Babul Supriyo on 'communal stamp' ahead of Bengal bypolls

Bengal bypolls: Babul Supriyo, a Mamata Banerjee critic during his BJP stint, last year made a surprise switch to her party months after the state elections. He then faced critcism. 
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee participates in a rally in support of TMC candidate for Ballygunge by-election Babul Supriyo in Kolkata on Thursday. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

‘Kuch toh log kahenge’: Shashi Tharoor explains ‘viral video’ with Supriya Sule

As social media users made fun of the tete-a-tete between Supriya Sule and Shashi Tharoor while Farooq Abdullah was speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP has revealed what they were discussing.
The brief exchange between Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha has now become viral as social media users are keen to know what they were discussing while Farooq Abdullah was giving his speech. 
Published on Apr 08, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Karnataka chief minister orders probe into Al Qaeda chief video on hijab row 

Hijab row: In nearly nine-minute video, which surfaced earlier this week, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the chief of one of the biggest terror outfits, praised a girl protester. 
Basavaraj Bommai has asked top police officials to investigate the video. (HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

ED questions Omar Abdullah, NC says ‘vicious vilification’

Speaking to reporters outside the ED headquarters in Delhi, Abdullah said he was called for questioning in the 12-year-old case and “will further help them if they need me”.
Earlier in the day, the NC said that Abdullah was asked to appear before ED sleuths as his attendance was necessary in connection with the investigation.(File Photo)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Gujarat puts on hold stray cattle bill passed days after assembly cleared it

Gujarat minister Jitu Vaghani said chief minister Bhupendra Patel decided to put the law’s implementation on hold so that there is no inconvenience to any group
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel (ANI)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Karnataka strengthens Covid-19 surveillance amid new XE variant concerns

The Karnataka government has directed health department officials in the state to intensify the surveillance following the reports of a potential new variant of concern -- the XE variant.
According to Karnataka health department officials, the government has already begun the random sample checks on international passengers arriving in the state amid concerns over the new XE variant. (PTI)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Congress likens BJP and al Qaeda for polarising population

Ajay Maken, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, said that the party condemns anyone who is vitiating the atmosphere.
Congress leader Ajay Maken targeted the controversy courted by Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday over his conflicting statements on an accident which was given communal colour despite the Bengaluru police chief clarifying the details of the incident. (HT Archives)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Terrorists attack one more migrant worker in Kashmir: Police

Jammu & Kashmir has been witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks against local residents and migrant workers. On Sunday, two migrant labourers were injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.
A migrant labourer was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in Yader area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

BJP may replace Himachal CM due to popularity of AAP: Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the BJP was considering replacing Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
Delhi’s deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the BJP was considering replacing Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 06:19 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht
india news

Telangana Cong protest against power tariff hike

Thousands of the Congress workers led by Pradesh Congress Committee president and parliamentarian A Revanth Reddy took out a rally from Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar to the Vidyut Soudha to stage a sit-in dharna in protest against the power tariff hike.
PCC chief A Revanth Reddy during the protest against the power tariff hike, in Khairatabad on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:33 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Outlet of sinkhole traced 16 km away in Kashmir

Srinagar: Tracer studies by a team of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has revealed that a sinkhole, which developed in Anantnag’s Brengi stream at Kokernag on February 11, has its discharge 16 kilometres downstream at Achabal
Sinkhole in Anantnag’s Brengi stream at Kokernag. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Congress leader KV Thomas to attend CPI (M) seminar ignoring party’s directive

The CPI(M) had invited many Congress leaders to the seminar and two among them, Shashi Tharoor and K V Thomas, had expressed their desire to attend it.
Congress leader KV Thomas (Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

‘Did I ever carry a BJP flag?’: T’gana governor refutes TRS allegations

Tamilisai was reacting to the allegation of Telangana power minister G Jagadish Reddy who had said that she was acting like a BJP worker and had allowed the BJP leaders to use Raj Bhavan to target the TRS government.
Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (PMO Twitter)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:29 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
