...
...
Next Story

Bribery case: Kerala govt orders probe into ED report on action against ex-CM Vijayan

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the state government has decided to entrust the Director General of Police (DGP) with an inquiry into the Enforcement Directorate’s report

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 14:02:56 IST
By Vishnu Varma
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Keralam government on Tuesday ordered an investigation based on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) report seeking action against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The state government had received legal advice from attorney general (AG) Jaju Babu based on the findings of the ED. (Pinarayi Vijayan | Facebook page)
The state government had received legal advice from attorney general (AG) Jaju Babu based on the findings of the ED. (Pinarayi Vijayan | Facebook page)

Home minister Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that the state government has asked director general of police (DGP) Ravada Chandrasekhar to open an inquiry against Vijayan and others in the case.

“The nature of the probe will be decided by the DGP,” he said.

The state government had received legal advice from attorney general (AG) Jaju Babu based on the findings of the ED in the case. The AG is learnt to have recommended an inquiry against Vijayan and others after assessing that the central agency has unearthed evidence pointing to corruption and bribery.

Also Read: Satheesan: Will examine ED’s call for FIR against Vijayan

The ED, earlier this month, had sent a communication to the state DGP seeking the registration of a corruption case against Vijayan and others based on ‘evidence’ it found of the former chief minister receiving kickbacks from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a Kochi-based minerals manufacturer, through his daughter Veena T and the now-defunct IT firm Exalogic she ran.

Also Read: PMLA case: ED summons T Veena, daughter of ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning

The allegations are linked to the CMRL monthly payments case in which Veena and her firm Exalogic received money to the tune of 2.78 crore from CMRL even though no services were rendered by the IT firm. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has also probed the case and filed a preliminary report in a court in Ernakulam district, charging Veena and top officials of CMRL in the case.

The CPI(M) has termed the ED’s actions as proof of ‘political vendetta’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party’led (BJP) Union government against opposition leaders.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

pinarayi vijayanenforcement directoratecorruption case
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Bribery case: Kerala govt orders probe into ED report on action against ex-CM Vijayan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks