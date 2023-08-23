BRICS Summit 2023 Live: ‘India will be growth engine of world,’ says PM Modi in Johannesburg

BRICS Summit 2023 Live: Leaders from the economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa attended the Business Forum of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The summit, scheduled to take place from August 22 to 24, saw the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, upon the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. (L-R)Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a group photo during the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday.(via AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to address the meeting virtually rather than attend in person, while Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represented the country at the event.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping opted to skip the key meeting, although he had arrived in South Africa ahead of his state visit.

This marks PM Modi's third visit to South Africa, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

The current BRICS summit is being presided over by South Africa, with the theme for this year's summit being: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development, and inclusive multilateralism.”