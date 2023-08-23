News / India News / BRICS Summit 2023 Live: ‘India will be growth engine of world,’ says PM Modi in Johannesburg
BRICS Summit 2023 Live: ‘India will be growth engine of world,’ says PM Modi in Johannesburg

Aug 23, 2023 07:50 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2023 Live: The 15th summit of the economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS Summit 2023 Live: Leaders from the economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa attended the Business Forum of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The summit, scheduled to take place from August 22 to 24, saw the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, upon the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. 

(L-R)Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a group photo during the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday.
(L-R)Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a group photo during the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday.(via AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to address the meeting virtually rather than attend in person, while Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represented the country at the event.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping opted to skip the key meeting, although he had arrived in South Africa ahead of his state visit.

This marks PM Modi's third visit to South Africa, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

The current BRICS summit is being presided over by South Africa, with the theme for this year's summit being: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development, and inclusive multilateralism.”

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 23, 2023 07:41 AM IST

    BRICS Summit Live Updates: ‘India will be growth engine of world,’ says PM Modi in Johannesburg

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India will emerge as the growth engine of the world in the coming years, highlighting the economic reforms and the technological leap undertaken by India,

    Speaking at BRICS Business Forum in South Africa, PM further said that the people of India have resolved to turn India into a developed nation by 2047.

    Meanwhile, he congratulated the BRICS Business Council on its tenth anniversary and said that BRICS Business Council has played a very vital role in enhancing our economic cooperation.

