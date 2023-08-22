BRICS 2023 Live: More than 50 leaders to attend bloc's 15th summit

BRICS Summit Live: On Tuesday morning, prime minister Narendra Modi left for South Africa for the annual BRICS summit, the 15th of the five-nation bloc. Johannesburg, the African nation's most populous city, is hosting the conference, which begins on Tuesday itself, and will conclude on Thursday.

The national flags of the 5 BRICS member states (Reuters | Representational Image)

As the host country's President, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is the summit Chair; he will be joined by his Brazil counterpart Lula da Silva, Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russia, the ‘R’ in BRICS, will be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, while President Vladimir Putin will participate virtually. In all, more than 50 leaders will be present.