Chargesheet against Brij Bhushan filed; Delhi Police push for cancelling POCSO case

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 15, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A of the IPC which deal with sexual harassment and stalking.

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a 1,500-page chargesheet against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – within the June 15 deadline promised by the government and agreed by the wrestlers protesting for the second time this year since April. Heavy security was deployed outside the Delhi residence of Brij Bhushan ahead of the filing of the chargesheet. Under sections 354, 354D, 345A of the IPC, the chargesheet has been filed against the BJP MP for offences of sexual harassment and stalking. More than 180 people were questioned in connection with the allegations.

The POCSO case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be dropped, the police told the court.

Delhi Police recently took a woman complainant to the Wrestling Federation of India's office for investigation purposes. Two top women wrestlers who brought sexual assault allegations against Brij Bhushan were asked to provide audio, video, photo as evidence. No one from Uttar Pradesh gave witness to Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan. Cops also went to Brij Bhushan Singh's residence in Gonda to record the statements of Brij Bhushan's relatives, colleagues, and house staff.

Delhi Police wrote to the wrestling federations of other countries but they have not yet sent any inputs. A supplementary chargesheet will be filed if these inputs are received.

Cancellation report in POCSO case

The Delhi Police filed a 550-page cancellation report in the POCSO case against Brij Bhushan which was based on the allegations of the minor's father who recorded a fresh statement later withdrawing the sexual assault charges. The cancellation has been sought by the police as no evidence was found also based on the minor's father's statement. The hearing on the cancellation of the POSCO case will be heard on July 4.

A cancellation Report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found.

The minor wrestler's father admitted to have filed a false case against Brij Bhushan and said he was angry with Brij Bhushan because of the 2022 Under-17 Asian Championship trial final which his daughter lost.

June 15 deadline in Wrestlers protest case

Sports minister Anurag Thakur assured the protesting wrestlers that the chargesheet in the case against Brij Bhushan would be filed by June 15. The wrestlers threatened that the protest would resume if the chargesheet is not filed by June 15.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

