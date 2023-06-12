WFI elections to be held on July 4, says IOA

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be held on July 4, the Indian Olympic Association announced on Monday and appointed Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal Kumar, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court as returning officer to conduct the elections. IOA on Monday started the election process by appointing Mahesh Mittal Kumar.(Paroma Mukherjee)

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, has completed three tenures (12 years) in office in March this year. WFI had earlier announced election date on May 7 but the Sports Ministry declared it "null and void" and appointed a two-member ad hoc committee to run the affairs of WFI and conduct fresh elections within 45-days.

"The IOA has to take steps forward to conduct the elections of the WFI Executive Committee and are pleased to appoint you as Returning Officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one Assistant Returning Officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," said IOA joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey in a letter to Justice (Retd) Kumar.

"Elections are required to be conducted in the Special General Meeting of the WFI called on 4th July 2023 and the Schedule of Election will be required to be drawn accordingly," said Chaubey.

The United World Wrestling, that sent a warning to hold the WFI elections within the 45-day deadline or face suspension, was informed of the development. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) too has been made aware of the development.