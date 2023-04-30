Brij Bhushan says he has proof against Punia, Hooda: ‘The day Priyanka Gandhi…’

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing the protest of the top wrestlers of the country on the accusation of sexual harassment on Sunday said he has an audio clip to prove that the protest is a conspiracy hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. "When the time comes, it will be handed over to the Delhi Police," Brij Bhushan said adding that the day Priyanka Gandhi comes to know the truth of the protest, she will realise that she should not have gone to the protest site. Read | ‘If you want justice…’: Brij Bhushan to protesting wrestlers, targets Deepender Hooda

Brij Bhushan said the motive of the wrestlers' protest is not his resignation. (Sanjay Sharma)

Two days after the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, no action has been taken against him. He said he has not received the copy of the FIR and he will cooperate with the investigation. Calling the protesters a stooge in the hand of the Congress, Brij Bhushan said the motive of the protesters is not his resignation.

The protest, the second time since January 2023, entered its 8th day on Sunday as the wrestlers said they will continue the sit-in until Brij Bhushan is arrested. Unlike their January protest, the wrestlers did not bar politicians from coming to the protest site. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the protesters in the past week. Questions have been raised over the presence of Pappu Yadav, Satya Pal Malik.

"It is their right to protest. But, can a player associated with the railways sit on a protest like this where objectionable slogans are being raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Brij Bhushan asked.

Brij Bhushan said the Phogat family wants to take over the wrestling body and hence the protest is happening.

'When Brij Bhushan admitted murder in interview'

An old interview of Brij Bhushan admitting to having committed one murder is viral amid the protest. Bajrang Punia on Sunday shared the video demanding Brij Bhushan's arrest while questioning why the media was supporting Brij Bhushan. "The media is supporting Brij Bhushan more than the players. You see his criminal records. Does any player, sitting here, or players from other sports, have criminal record?" Bajrang Punia said.

"The players win medals for the country, and he is questioning the medal winners. How many people become MPs in this country, and how many people win Olympic medals. To date, there are hardly 40 Olympic medallists, and thousands have become MPs," Punia said.

'We don't want to control WFI': Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia who married Sanhita Phogat in 2020 dismissed the allegation against the Phogat family and said Brij Bhushan's family is capturing the association. "His son is president of the UP Association, and the secretary is his son's brother-in-law. His son-in-law is also a member of (a) state association. He is accusing us of 'parivaarwaad' while actually it is happening in his case," Punia said.

(With PTI inputs)

