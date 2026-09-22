‘Bring your mothers, sisters’: BJP MLA on Muslims coming for garba during Navratri, draws ire

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madhya Pradesh stirred a controversy over his remarks on Muslims coming to garba events during Navratri, saying that they should bring their mothers and sisters.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's remarks drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders. (File Photo/X/@rameshwar4111)

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A video of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma from Huzur constituency surfaced online, in which he is heard saying that Muslim men are welcome in garba events and are also saying that they can come “permanently” if they want.

“Muslims want to come for garba, come. And not just for garba, we're okay even if you want to come permanently. And why do you want to come alone, bring your mothers and sisters too, our horses are also ready,” Sharma is heard saying in the video which is in wide circulation on social media.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Sharma's remarks drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders, including Congress MLA from Bhopal Central Arif Masood.

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{{^usCountry}} Masood reportedly termed Sharma's remarks “vile and cheap”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Masood reportedly termed Sharma's remarks “vile and cheap”. {{/usCountry}}

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"Rameshwar Sharma's statement is extremely vile and cheap. I would simply say: mend your ways. Stop being insolent. Do not spew such filthy remarks," he said, as reported by NDTV.

“Sharma should mend his ways, or the public will set him straight. For starters, Muslims do not attend garba; they have nothing to do with it. The language used is extremely offensive,” he added.

Rameshwar Sharma doubles down

After the outrage, Sharma clarified his remarks and said that garba and the festival of Navratri is not “entertainment” but “worship of Maa Jagdamba”.

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“It is the festival of worship and prayer of Maa (Goddess). In it, the Sanatani Hindu society, along with their entire family, along with their sons and daughters, worship and pray to Maa Jagdamba. This is not entertainment,” Sharma told news agency PTI.

He added that if Muslims want to attend the festival and have developed an attachment to it, they should also bring their families and not just watch garba, but also participate in it and worship the Goddess as well.

"And if Muslims have developed so much love and attachment to Sanatan, then kindly, why do only their boys come? Come, bring your sisters and daughters, bring your mothers and fathers. And don't come to watch garba, but yourself perform the worship festival of the Goddess, play garba, take Maa Jagdamba's prasad..." he said.

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