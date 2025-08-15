'Broke wall of Article 370': PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation as India marked its 79th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at the Red Fort before delivering his Independence Day address in New Delhi.(YouTube/DD News)

In his 12th consecutive speech, this year, Modi said, “By bringing down the wall of Article 370 and realising the mantra of “one nation, one constitution,” we paid a true tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.”

The Prime Minister also praised the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the mission struck “deep into Pakistani territory” and sent a strong message to India’s adversaries.

This year’s celebrations also honour the success of Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in the morning, Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

The theme for this year’s Independence Day is ‘Naya Bharat’, reflecting the government’s vision of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) by 2047.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth and defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The defence secretary introduced him to Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area.