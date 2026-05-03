Telangana Rakshana Sena president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday accused the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, led by her father K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), of causing long-term damage to the state through its policies.

BRS government’s policies resulted in long-term damage for state: Kavitha

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a “Meet the Press” event in Hyderabad, Kavitha alleged that improper utilisation of Krishna and Godavari river waters during the BRS regime resulted in a ₹2.5 lakh crore loss for farmers.

“The BRS government had spent ₹1.21 lakh crore on irrigation during its 1—year tenure, but it could provide water to only one lakh acres,” she said.

On unemployment, she questioned repeated examination paper leaks during the BRS regime. “Why did such lapses occur despite having a capable minister like KT Rama Rao at the helm of affairs? These failures adversely affected two generations of youth, many of whom lost crucial career opportunities,” she said.

Answering a question, Kavitha said her differences with her father KCR were strictly political. “I have no issues with my family but I clearly maintain an ideological difference with KCR in his role as a political leader. If he makes mistakes politically, I will certainly criticise him. Likewise, I am open to criticism if I go wrong,” she asserted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining the strategy behind her new political outfit, Kavitha said multiple names were floated deliberately to counter “conspiracies” during the registration process. While “Telangana Rakshana Sena” was her third preference, the Election Commission approved the name “TRS,” which she described as a “divine decision.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the strategy behind her new political outfit, Kavitha said multiple names were floated deliberately to counter “conspiracies” during the registration process. While “Telangana Rakshana Sena” was her third preference, the Election Commission approved the name “TRS,” which she described as a “divine decision.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She also accused rival parties of reacting sharply to her political entry. Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, she alleged that it is opposed to social justice and criticised its handling of legislation related to backward classes and women. She challenged BJP leaders to focus on securing benefits and funds for Telangana instead of criticising her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also accused rival parties of reacting sharply to her political entry. Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, she alleged that it is opposed to social justice and criticised its handling of legislation related to backward classes and women. She challenged BJP leaders to focus on securing benefits and funds for Telangana instead of criticising her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kavitha was equally critical of the Congress, holding it responsible for Telangana’s historical backwardness. She made it clear that she seeks no alignment with either the BJP or Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kavitha was equally critical of the Congress, holding it responsible for Telangana’s historical backwardness. She made it clear that she seeks no alignment with either the BJP or Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Referring to her stint in the BRS, she said she had raised concerns internally with evidence but was constrained by party discipline. She admitted that she should have spoken more strongly on issues concerning activists, martyrs’ families, and displaced communities, and publicly apologised for not doing enough.

She also expressed surprise over her suspension from BRS without prior notice, contrasting it with the issuance of show-cause notices to other leaders facing allegations.

Kavitha emphasised that there are no budgetary constraints to implement her proposed “Panchajanyam” — a five-point policy framework.

She argued that governance should be guided by a “mother-like approach,” prioritising welfare sectors, and criticised the current administration for lacking intent. She announced that her party would allocate at least 33% of seats to women, with a possibility of increasing it to 50%, and asserted that women’s leadership should not be questioned, citing leaders such as Indira Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, J Jayalalithaa, and Mayawati as examples of effective governance. She warned that parties ignoring public aspirations would fade away and predicted that Telangana is at a “revolution point.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The BRS, BJP and Congress did not offer a response to Kavitha’s comments till the time of going to print.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON