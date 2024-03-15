BRS leader K Kavitha's house raided in Delhi liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate has raided the house of BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The action comes after the leader skipped several summons issued by the agency. Kavitha, an MLC in Telangana, has skipped at least two summons issued to her by the probe agency. Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha

The BRS leader was first questioned by ED in March 2023 in connection with the case. It is alleged that Kavitha was in touch with Vijay Nair, the communication head of AAP, who was engaging with businessmen from the liquor industry and politicians during the formulation and execution of policies.

In her prior interrogation, she was presented with the testimonies of Butchibabu Gorantla, her former chartered accountant, and Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who advocated for her in various meetings with Nair and others. Butchibabu was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February, while Pillai was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March of the preceding year.

Butchibabu, in his statement recorded before the ED officials in February 2023 stated, “There was a political understanding between K Kavitha and the chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) and (former) deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) of Delhi. In that process, K Kavitha has also met Vijay Nair on 19th-20th March, 2021”.

According to Butchibabu’s statement to the ED, “Vijay Nair was trying to impress K Kavitha with what he could do in the policy. Vijay Nair was acting on behalf of the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and (former) Dy CM Manish Sisodia. The understanding was that in exchange of the favours that can be done in the policy and in the Delhi liquor business for K Kavitha, some funds would given to the AAP”.

According to investigators, Pillai acted as the representative for Kavitha's illicit or unauthorized investments. Allegedly, he played an active role in forming cartels and was complicit in the payment of bribes on behalf of the South Group.

Kavitha is the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.