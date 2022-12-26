BRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana high court transfers probe to CBI, party slams 'hiding mouse'

The Telangana high court on Monday transferred the probe into a case related to the alleged attempts to poach four MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: TRS MLAs poaching case: HC extends stay on summons to Santhosh

The high court also dissolved the state government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was probing the case.

Reacting to the development, BRS social media convenor Krishank, in a cryptic tweet, said the court's decision comes as a ‘relief to the hiding mouse.'

Also Read: Telangana HC grants bail to 3 accused in TRS MLAs ‘poaching’ case

“After BJP's 7 Attempts to handover MLA Poaching Case to CBI, finally its a relief to the hiding mouse, who is now relieved from SIT inquiry,” tweeted Krishank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BRS accuses the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to poach the legislators to destabilise chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao's government.

The decision, meanwhile, was hailed by state BJP leader and advocate Ram Chander Rao.

MLA's ‘poaching’ case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 26, three people were arrested from a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, while allegedly luring the lawmakers into joining the BJP by offering huge money, posts and contracts. Of the accused, Nanda Kumar is from Hyderabad, while Simhayaji Swamy is from Tirupati in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The third, Ramchandra Bharti, is from Haryana's Faridabad.

Also Read: ‘Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya…’: KCR daughter's swipe at BJP amid poaching claims

The ruling party MLAs they tried to lure are Pilot Rohit Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy and Rega Kantha Rao.

The BJP denies it tried to poach the legislators. Telangana is likely to go to polls in late 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail