Telangana Jagruti president and former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday took a dig at her father and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao for soft-pedalling on controversial issues like delimitation of constituencies and women’s reservation bill, undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

BRS will not change even after 1,000 years: K Kavitha

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Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Kavitha questioned why the BRS chief had not made any comments against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the NDA government while addressing a rally at Jagtial on Monday evening.

“Despite projecting the BRS as a national party, the party leadership has not made any critical comments against the BJP or the central government. Women do not get due respect within the BRS, as is evident from the party’s silence on the women’s reservation bill,” she said.

Accusing the BRS of failing to do any introspection on why the people had rejected it in the last assembly elections in Telangana, Kavitha said the BRS leadership would not change “even after a thousand years.”

Without taking the name of her father, she accused the party leadership of belittling voters by blaming it on the people for voting against the party in the elections. “Instead of making an attempt to rectify its mistakes, the BRS leadership says the people are repenting for their decision to vote against the party in the last elections,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kavitha also questioned the induction of 75-year-old former Congress minister T Jeevan Reddy into the BRS and projecting him as a youthful figure. “What message does this send to the young leaders who are waiting for their opportunities in Telangana?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kavitha also questioned the induction of 75-year-old former Congress minister T Jeevan Reddy into the BRS and projecting him as a youthful figure. “What message does this send to the young leaders who are waiting for their opportunities in Telangana?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She found fault with the former chief minister for inviting anti-Telangana forces into the BRS under the guise of “political reunification.” She said such actions would only prove that the party had not changed its arrogant stand and urged intellectuals and academics to critically examine the BRS’s political approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She found fault with the former chief minister for inviting anti-Telangana forces into the BRS under the guise of “political reunification.” She said such actions would only prove that the party had not changed its arrogant stand and urged intellectuals and academics to critically examine the BRS’s political approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kavitha also criticized KCR for not addressing issues related to Telangana’s statehood movement during the Jagtial meeting and said activists who had once fought for the state were now facing hardship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kavitha also criticized KCR for not addressing issues related to Telangana’s statehood movement during the Jagtial meeting and said activists who had once fought for the state were now facing hardship. {{/usCountry}}

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She alleged that both the BRS and the Congress were more interesting in demonstrating their respective political strengths by holding large public meetings than addressing people’s problems. “One narrates exaggerated stories, the other tells fancy tales,” she remarked, adding that politics should be people-centric rather than party-centric.

Announcing the launch of a new political force on April 25, Kavitha said her initiative aims to address public grievances and bring meaningful change. She appealed to citizens to extend their support and participate in the party’s formation event.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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