BSF launches search op after Pakistani fishing boat found abandoned in Kutch
BSF launches search op after Pakistani fishing boat found abandoned in Kutch

BSF officials reached the spot and seized the Pakistani fishing boat about 100 meters inside the Indian border.
The Pakistani fishing boat was abandoned at Harami Naala in Kutch, closer to the Indo-Pak maritime border. (PTI)
Published on May 25, 2022 09:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AHMEDABAD: The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a search operation after finding an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat at Harami Naala in Kutch, closer to the Indo-Pak maritime border, officials said.

“On May 25 at 7.30 am, BSF Bhuj, while patrolling near the Harami Nala area, spotted one Pakistani fishing boat lying abandoned there. Intensive search of the area is on,” said a BSF spokesperson.

Crossing the marshes and nalas on foot, the BSF officials immediately reached the spot and seized the Pakistani fishing boat about 100 meters inside the Indian border, he added. This Pakistani fishing boat was probably washed away inside the Indian territory due to high sea state and strong winds, he said.

The seized boat was thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious recovered from the boat except fishing nets and fishing equipment.

On April 25, the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members near the state coast and recovered heroin worth 280 crore from the vessel.

