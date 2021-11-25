Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers over border violations using drones
india news

BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers over border violations using drones

The Border Security Force (BSF) has said that it lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level meeting on Wednesday against violations of the international border by drones
The BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a commandant-level meeting at the Octroi border post in RS Pura sector of Jammu district on Wednesday. (By arrangement)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 10:32 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

The Border Security Force (BSF) has said that it lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level meeting on Wednesday against violations of the international border by drones. The Pakistani side was asked to refrain from such activities at the meeting held along India-Pakistan border at RS Pura near Jammu.

A BSF spokesman said commandant Ajay Suryavanshi led the Indian delegation. “...commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues including maintenance of border pillars and latest infrastructure activities on the border, Pakistan’s drone operations and other activities. Pak Rangers objected to the BSF’s defence-related construction works,” said the spokesman. He added the two sides agreed to resolve operational matters and issues with a mutual understanding. “The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere and both the commanders agreed to work for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.”

On October 2, a Pakistani drone dropped an AK-47 assault rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds at Sohanjana in the Phallain Mandal area of Jammu. This was the latest in a series of such instances. On June 27, two Pakistani drones dropped explosives on an Indian Air Force station in Jammu that left two personnel injured. Drones were repeatedly spotted in the region later.

The June 27 attack was the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has said over 360 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.

