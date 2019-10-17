BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting

india

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who had accompanied his seniors to a flag meeting, was shot in the head by Bangladesh border guards on Thursday, a BSF spokesperson said. A second BSF soldier was also injured in the shooting, said to be the first of its kind.

The incident took place shortly after a flag meeting of post commanders from both sides along the Indo-Bangladesh border at 10.30 am.

The flag meeting between the two local commanders had been called at the instance of the BGB after they caught three Indian villagers who were fishing in Padma river in the border area of Bengal’s Berhampore.

BGB troopers reportedly later freed two of them with instructions to “call the BSF post Commander for flag meeting”, the BSF spokesperson said.

This meeting took place at about 10.30 am; the BSF’s Post Commander along with 5 soldiers approached the BGB patrol in the water channel.

“During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol did not release Indian fisherman and also tried to cordon (gherao) BSF troops,” the spokesperson said.

“Sensing the situation (was) worsening, BSF party immediately returned… BGB troops opened fire on the returning BSF party,” the BSF said.

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head. A constable, who was a crew member on the boat, received bullet injuries on his right hand.

