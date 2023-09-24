BSP MP seeks action against Nishikant Dubey: ‘Verbal lynching inside, now trying outside'

BSP MP Danish Ali who was abused by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha on Friday sought action against Nishikant Dubey for accusing Danish Ali of insulting PM Modi first. If what Nishikant Dubey is saying is true, there must be a video of that, the Muslim MP said. Amid the controversy over who said what in the Lok Sabha that triggered Bidhuri's all-guns-blazing attack on Danish Ali, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Danish Ali incited Bidhuri using objectionable words against PM Modi. Danish Ali refuted the charge and said he actually was trying to save the dignity of the post of the PM. "... Is it true that all the BJP MPs were sitting and laughing there? This means that they did not come in support of the PM... They did my verbal lynching on the house... Now they are trying to lynch me outside..." Danish Ali said.

Danish Ali (left) asked where is the video proof of what Nishikant Dubey wrote in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Row over offensive remarks: Danish Ali is also a part of SP; Parliament must act against BJP MP, says Akhilesh

What BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Danish Ali-Bidhuri exchange

In his letter to Om Birla, Nishikant Dubey said he condemned Bidhuri's words for Danish Ali, but there was provocation from Danish Ali's side. Dubey said Danish Ali uttered some derogatory words about PM Modi without the microphone which instigated Ramesh Bidhuri. “When Shri Danish Ali was busy instigating Bidhuri with his intemperate comments, he made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Jee. In his desperation to denigrate the ruling dispensation and the Prime Minister's achievement of landing Chandrayaan3 on the moon, he screamed across the aisle, without the microphone...,” Dubey said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Danish Ali refuted the claim and said he has not stooped so low that he would utter these words about PM Modi.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh immediately apologised for Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks but the issue snowballed into a major controversy with opposition MPs questioning why Ramesh Bidhuri was not suspended. The BJP issued a showcause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri.

Rahul Gandhi went to Danish Ali's residence amid the controversy in a show of support. On Sunday at a media event, Rahul Gandhi said the entire episode is a diversionary tactic by the BJP from the idea of the caste census. "What you're seeing today, Bidhuri, and then suddenly this Nishikant Dubey, this is all the BJP trying to distract from the idea of the Caste census," Rahul Gandhi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON