Ramesh Bidhuri's first response after row over abuse in Parliament; ‘don't want to comment, Speaker will look into it’

After maintaining silence over the row after making communal slurs at BSP MP Danish Ali inside the Parliament, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said speaker Om Birla will look into it and refused to comment further on the matter. His response came after a political storm broke out following his comment during a parliamentary discussion. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri(PTI)

The BSP MP earlier said he couldn't sleep the night after being abused and that he would leave the Parliament if no action was taken against Bidhuri, and criticised the BJP-ruled central government alleging that it was trying to perpetuate a narrative against him.

Ali's remark came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded Speaker Om Birla an investigation for an alleged ‘unsavoury’ conduct by the BSP MP which may have led Bidhuri to use such language in the Lok Sabha.

"The fact remains that during the entire speech of Shri Bidhuri, Shri Danish Ali indulged in a 'running commentary' and also made unsavoury remarks towards one and all with a view to cause hindrance to Shri Bidhuri and also instigate him to 'lose his calm and composure' and not be able to express his views in the House," Dubey wrote in his letter to Birla.

The BSP MP today demanded action against Dubey for his letter to Birla alleging that his move was a breach of privilege as an MP, and asked for a proof after the BJP MP's ‘unsavoury remarks’ claim. “If what Nisghikant Dubey is saying is true, there must be a video of the same.”