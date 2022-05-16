‘India, Nepal ties unshakeable like…’: PM Modi to Buddhist Conference in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship and closeness will serve entire humanity “amid the kind of global situation that is emerging today”. He said the relations between the two nations are “unshakeable like the Himalayas”.

Addressing a Buddhist Conference in Lumbini during his brief visit to Nepal, Modi said Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity.

“The growing and strengthening friendship between India and Nepal will work for the benefit of entire humanity amid the kind of global situation that is emerging today. The devotion to Lord Buddha binds us together and makes us members of one family,” Modi said.

Modi also said the energy of the place where Lord Buddha was born, gives a different feeling. “I was happy to see that the Mahabodhi sapling I had gifted in 2014 for this place, is now growing into a tree,” he added.

