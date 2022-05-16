Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘India, Nepal ties unshakeable like…’: PM Modi to Buddhist Conference in Lumbini
india news

‘India, Nepal ties unshakeable like…’: PM Modi to Buddhist Conference in Lumbini

Addressing a Buddhist Conference in Lumbini, Modi said India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship and closeness will serve entire humanity “
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visit the Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini on Monday.(ANI/ PIB)
Updated on May 16, 2022 04:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship and closeness will serve entire humanity “amid the kind of global situation that is emerging today”. He said the relations between the two nations are “unshakeable like the Himalayas”.

Addressing a Buddhist Conference in Lumbini during his brief visit to Nepal, Modi said Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity. 

“The growing and strengthening friendship between India and Nepal will work for the benefit of entire humanity amid the kind of global situation that is emerging today. The devotion to Lord Buddha binds us together and makes us members of one family,” Modi said.

Modi also said the energy of the place where Lord Buddha was born, gives a different feeling. “I was happy to see that the Mahabodhi sapling I had gifted in 2014 for this place, is now growing into a tree,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi nepal buddha purnima
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP