Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu's address tabled in joint session of Parliament; Lok Sabha adjourned
tBudget 2024 LIVE: This year's budget is ‘interim’ in nature as the government is set to face a general election in April-May this year.
Budget Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed a joint sitting of the two Houses in the new Parliament building. She spoke on various aspects of the economy, and highlighted achievements of the 10 years of the Narendra-Modi government.
In her first address in the new Parliament building, President Murmu also said the centuries-old desire to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya has now become a reality and added that apprehensions over the abrogation of Article 370 are a thing of the past.
Meanwhile, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the financial year 2024-25 budget on February 1. This will be the final annual financial statement of the BJP-led PM Narendra Modi government's second term. Last week, the traditional pre-budget ‘halwa’ ceremony was held, initiating a ‘lock-in’ period for officials involved in budget preparation to maintain confidentiality until the document's tabling in the Lok Sabha.
On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha lifted the suspension of 14 Opposition MPs, among the 132 penalised during last month's Winter session of Parliament. This decision enabled them to participate in President Droupadi Murmu’s inaugural address to both Houses in the new Parliament building and the ensuing Budget session starting Wednesday.
This year's budget is ‘interim’ in nature as the government is set to face a general election in April-May this year. The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government. In India, the financial year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.
- Jan 31, 2024 02:32 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Union minister reacts to Congress' criticism of President's speech
On the Opposition calling President Murmu's address an election speech, Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni told ANI that they “have no issues left to raise”.
"The Opposition parties have no issues left to raise now after the way the Modi government worked for the development of the country..." he said.Jan 31, 2024 02:20 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Cong MP on Ram Temple's mention in President Murmu's speech
On the mention of Ayodhya's Ram Temple in President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says: "When the mention of Ram Mandir came in her speech, Sonia ji also welcomed it. The construction of Ram temple was Congress' demand."Jan 31, 2024 01:51 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: ‘It was like election speech,’ says Cong MP Shashi Tharoor on President's speech
Budget 2024 LIVE: "As far as I am concerned, this was a complete election speech. The government writes the speech for the President, and it's not her view. Government has written a speech in which they are only talking about their great achievements and praising everything they have done. But if you look objectively, they have left out everything they have failed to do," says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on President Droupadi Murmu's address.Jan 31, 2024 01:29 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Date, time and where to watch live?
Budget 2024 LIVE: The PM Modi government is set to announce the Interim budget 2024 on February 1, marking Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget. This is an election year, and the budget will only be a vote-on-account as a full-fledged budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Click here to know where to watch LIVE of Budget proceedingsJan 31, 2024 01:00 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Fragrance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' in new Parliament building, says President Murmu
"There is a fragrance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' here, and it also carries the consciousness of India's civilisation and culture. This also has the pledge to honour democratic and cultural traditions, and a resolve to build new traditions of new India of 21st century," President Murmu said.Jan 31, 2024 12:52 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: A brief outline about session proceedings
• The Budget session is going to primarily focus on Financial Business related to the Interim Union Budget for the year 2024-25, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi outlined the agenda during an all-party meeting on Tuesday.
• The session may also address essential Legislative and other Business matters, as deemed necessary.
• It will include discussions on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Year 2023-24 concerning the Union Government.
• A notable aspect is the presentation and discussion on the Interim Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25.
• Additionally, there will be discussions and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24.Jan 31, 2024 12:48 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: India grew fastest among major economies in 2023, says President Murmu
"The year 2023 was a historic year for India, when it grew the fastest among major economies despite global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," President Droupadi Murmu told the Parliament, on behalf of the central government.Jan 31, 2024 12:28 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Centuries-old aspirations turned into reality, says President Murmu in Parliament
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the ‘centuries-old aspirations for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya have turned into a reality today.’
The President's remarks came while addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, which marked the commencement of the Budget Session.
"In the last 10 years, India saw the completion of several works towards national interest that had been awaited by the people of the country for decades. There were aspirations for the construction of Ram temple for centuries, today it has become true," she told the Parliament.
The formal inauguration of the grand temple in Uttar Pradesh took place on January 22, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Lalla idol.Jan 31, 2024 12:22 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar presents English version of President's speech
Budget 2024 LIVE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar began presenting the English version of President Droupadi Murmu's speech after she concluded hers. He mentioned that he would read some parts, and the rest would be considered as "read."Jan 31, 2024 12:19 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: ‘Govt working on people-centric development,’ says President
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the government is actively working towards enhancing the profitability of agriculture while prioritising development centred around the people. She highlighted that ₹2.80 lakh crore has been disbursed to farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
"In the past 10 years, there has been a three-fold increase in easy loans for farmers from banks," the President said.
She said that welfare schemes are not mere facilities for citizens but have positively influenced the lives of people.
"The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale," she said.Jan 31, 2024 12:15 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu on India's armed forces
Budget 2024 LIVE: “Be it terrorism or expansionism, our forces giving befitting reply. Meaningful results of my govt's efforts for internal peace are in front of us,” says President Murmu in Parliament.Jan 31, 2024 12:07 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt is building modern infra on our borders, says President Murmu
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu says, "The government is building modern infra on our borders. Our Forces giving befitting reply to terrorism and expansionism. The meaningful results of my government's efforts for internal peace are in front of us. There is an atmosphere of security and safety in Jammu &Kashmir. There has been a huge drop in incidents of naxal violence."Jan 31, 2024 12:03 PM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu says ‘lakhs of tribal villages are getting clean water now’
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu says, "...My Government has also taken care of those who were far away from development, so far. In the last 10 years, electricity and road connectivity reached for the first time in thousands of tribal villages. Lakhs of tribal families have started getting clean water through pipelines only now. Under a special drive, my government is taking 4G internet connectivity to thousands of tribal-dominated villages...In tribal families, several generations have suffered from sickle cell anaemia. For the first time, a national mission has been started for this. Around 1.40 crore have had checkups under this, so far."Jan 31, 2024 11:58 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: ‘Despite global crises, govt kept inflation under control,’ says President Murmu
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu says, "In the past years, the world witnessed two major wars and faced a pandemic like Corona. Despite such global crises, my government kept inflation under control in the country and did not let the burden on common Indians increase..."Jan 31, 2024 11:53 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: What President Murmu said about India's economy?
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu during her address in the Parliament asserted that 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the tag of being the fastest-growing major economy.
"The year 2023 was a historic year for India, when it grew the fastest among major economies despite global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," she told the Parliament, on behalf of the central government.Jan 31, 2024 11:46 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt believes in four strong pillars - youth power, women power, farmers, poor, says President
Budget 2024 LIVE: “My govt believes the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on 4 strong pillars of youth power, women power, farmers, poor,” says President Murmu.Jan 31, 2024 11:38 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: President hails Ram Temple construction, abrogation of Article 370
Budget 2024 LIVE: During her address in the joint session of both Houses at the new Parliament building, President Murmu says, “In the last 10 years, India saw the completion of several works towards national interest that had been awaited by the people of the country for decades. The construction of Ram Temple was awaited for centuries. Today, it has become a reality...Abrogation of Article 370 from J&K is history now.”Jan 31, 2024 11:33 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat our strengths, says President Murmu
Budget 2024 LIVE: “'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths,” says President Droupadi Murmu.
The President also applauds the achievement of defence production surpassing the ₹1 lakh crore milestone.Jan 31, 2024 11:30 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: India's inflation rate is now within 4% which was in double digits earlier, says Murmu
Budget 2024 LIVE: “Earlier, the country's rate of inflation was in double digits which is now within 4 per cent,” says President Murmu in Parliament.Jan 31, 2024 11:28 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: ‘India is now in top 5 economies,’ says Murmu in Parliament
Budget 2024 LIVE: “In last 10 years, we have seen India becoming one of the top five economies from 'Fragile 5',” says President Murmu in Parliament.Jan 31, 2024 11:25 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu hails passage of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ in Parliament
Budget 2024 LIVE: "I hail the members for the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill)," says President Droupadi Murmu addressing Parliament Budget Session.Jan 31, 2024 11:23 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: ‘First time poverty being alleviated on large scale,’ says President Murmu
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Mumru says, "The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale."Jan 31, 2024 11:16 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu mentions all the historic laws implemented by the Modi govt
Budget 2024 LIVE: During her address on the first day of the Budget session, President Droupadi Murmu mentioned all the historical laws implemented by the Parliament, including the recently amended criminal laws.Jan 31, 2024 11:13 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: 'New Parliament building fragrance of ‘EK Bharat Shreshth’,' says President Murmu
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses at the new Parliament building. “This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building,” she saysJan 31, 2024 11:07 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu addresses both Houses as Budget session begins
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu began to address both Houses of the Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – as the Budget Session 2024 commenced on Wednesday.Jan 31, 2024 11:00 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Watch President Murmu's address LIVE hereJan 31, 2024 10:57 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: President's first address in new Parliament building
Budget 2024 LIVE: This will be the first address by President Droupadi Murmu in the new Parliament building. Murmu is set to address the Budget Session 2024 shortly.Jan 31, 2024 10:55 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: ‘We do not have many expectations,’ says Cong MP Rajeev Shukla on Budget session 2024
Budget 2024 LIVE: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the first day of Budget Session 2024, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, “The President says what the government asks her to. We do not have much expectations from the budget. Since this is an interim budget, we cannot expect much relief for anyone... We have no expectations from the government.”Jan 31, 2024 10:51 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: PM Modi at new Parliament building ahead of President's address | Photo
Budget 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session at Parliament House in New Delhi.Jan 31, 2024 10:45 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu leaves for new Parliament building
Budget 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu left for thenew Parliament building as she is set to deliver the address ahead of the Budget Session for this year.Jan 31, 2024 10:42 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: PM Modi addresses ahead of Parliament Budget session
Budget 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation ahead of theParliament Budget session saying, "This time, Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with 'disha-nirdeshak baatein'. I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day. All-round and inclusive development is taking place. This journey will continue with the blessings of people..."Jan 31, 2024 10:32 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: What stakeholders expect for higher education in India?
Budget 2024 LIVE: For the fiscal year 2023-24, the Finance Ministry has earmarked Rs. 1.12 lakh crore for the education sector, with Rs. 44,095 crore specifically allocated to the Department of Higher Education. This allocated sum supports central universities, IITs, NITs, and other universities funded centrally.
The Department of Higher Education is responsible for various functions, including funding higher education regulators such as UGC and AICTE, and providing grants and scholarships for research purposes. More details hereJan 31, 2024 10:13 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Details on Budget Session this year
Budget 2024 LIVE: The upcoming Budget Session of Parliament will begin with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday. This session, which is anticipated to be the final one before the Lok Sabha polls in April-May this year, will consist of eight sittings over a 10-day period.
On Thursday (February 1), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget during this session.Jan 31, 2024 09:12 AM IST
Editorial: Expressway to prosperity
Tomorrow’s being an interim Budget, there will be no customary Economic Survey today. The Economic Survey, more than anything else, presents the government’s narrative on the economy. That, however, has not prevented the government from laying down its narrative on the economy ahead of its last Budget before the general elections. The chief economic advisor (CEA)’s office, on Monday, released a document called “Indian Economy: A Review”, which does precisely that even though the CEA has emphasised that it is not to be confused with the Economic Survey (which will come out in July).Jan 31, 2024 08:42 AM IST
14 Opposition lawmakers’ suspension revoked; to attend last Budget session
According to a circular issued by the Lower House on Tuesday, “the suspension of Dr. K. Jayakumar, Shri Abdul Khaleque and Shri Vijay Kumar from the service of the House which was effected on 18.12.23 till the submission of the Report by the Committee of Privileges, has been revoked with effect from 31.01.24.”
The announcement came after the House’s privileges committee, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Sunil Kumar Singh, sent its report to speaker Om Birla, recommending revocation of the MPs’ suspension.
Likewise, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revoked the suspension of 11 MPs from the House, although a formal order in this regard would be announced on Wednesday, a senior official said.
The official also said that the opposition MPs were found guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council.Jan 31, 2024 08:06 AM IST
Why Economic Survey won't be presented on January 31 this year
On Thursday, February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim Union Budget 2024, marking a significant part of Parliament's Budget session. Unlike previous years, the Economic Survey, a usual precursor, will not be presented on January 31, a day before the interim Budget. This deviation is attributed to the nature of this budget, which is interim in scope, differing from a full budget typically presented by the government.
