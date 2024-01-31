Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu's address tabled in joint session of Parliament; Lok Sabha adjourned

Budget Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed a joint sitting of the two Houses in the new Parliament building. She spoke on various aspects of the economy, and highlighted achievements of the 10 years of the Narendra-Modi government. President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget session in New Delhi on January 31.(PTI)

In her first address in the new Parliament building, President Murmu also said the centuries-old desire to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya has now become a reality and added that apprehensions over the abrogation of Article 370 are a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the financial year 2024-25 budget on February 1. This will be the final annual financial statement of the BJP-led PM Narendra Modi government's second term. Last week, the traditional pre-budget ‘halwa’ ceremony was held, initiating a ‘lock-in’ period for officials involved in budget preparation to maintain confidentiality until the document's tabling in the Lok Sabha.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha lifted the suspension of 14 Opposition MPs, among the 132 penalised during last month's Winter session of Parliament. This decision enabled them to participate in President Droupadi Murmu’s inaugural address to both Houses in the new Parliament building and the ensuing Budget session starting Wednesday.

This year's budget is ‘interim’ in nature as the government is set to face a general election in April-May this year. The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government. In India, the financial year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.