 Why is there so much secrecy around the preparation of Union Budget? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Budget 2024 / Why is there so much secrecy around the preparation of Union Budget?

Why is there so much secrecy around the preparation of Union Budget?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 03:48 PM IST

Interim Budget 2024: The first Budget (1947-1948) for independent India was announced by the Union Finance Minister Sir RK Shanmukham Chetty.

The Budget session has begun and the Interim Budget will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow in the Parliament. This is an interim budget before a new government is elected. Nirmala Sitharaman has said that “no spectacular announcements” are coming up on February 1. But whatever she announces, remains a secret as Budget is kept ‘strictly confidential. But why? Years ago, the Budget was leaked.

Budget 2024: A view of Parliament House Building on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
Budget 2024: A view of Parliament House Building on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

When and how was the Budget leaked?

The first Budget (1947-1948) for independent India was announced by the Union Finance Minister Sir RK Shanmukham Chetty. Ahead of the Budget, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Hugh Dalton mentioned to a journalist that some tax changes have been proposed in the budget. The details were published before the Budget speech in the Parliament. This led to a huge controversy after which Hugh Dalton was forced to step down.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Read more: Budget throwback: A look at Independent India's first Union Budget

Years later, in 1950, a portion of the Union Budget was leaked when the printing would take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan. After the leak, the printing of the Budget was shifted from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Minto Road.

How is the Budget kept a secret?

From 1951 until 1980, the Budget was printed at a press on Minto Road. Then a government press was set up in the basement of the North Block. Ahead of the Budget announcement, the finance ministry office becomes heavily guarded and cannot be visited by anyone media until the presentation. Those involved in the making of the Budget are under scrutiny by the Intelligence Bureau with the help of the Delhi Police. An intelligence team, which is headed by the joint secretary, monitors the movement of officials involved in the process.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On