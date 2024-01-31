Budget throwback: A look at Independent India's first Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will stand up in Parliament tomorrow to present the Union Budget. This year’s annual financial statement is slightly different as it is an interim budget. Till now, India has witnessed 77 regular Budgets and 14 interim Budgets. In total, 91 Union Budgets were placed in Parliament to date and this year will be the 92nd Union Budget. Here's what you need to know about India's first budget:

Budget 2024: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by other ministers, speaks to the media after he arrived at the Parliament on the first day of its budget session in New Delhi.(AP)